Sinners breaks Oscars record with 16 nominations

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners just rewrote Academy Awards history, leading the field with 16 nominations and eclipsing a benchmark many thought untouchable. According to the Academy’s announcement and corroborating trade reports, the genre-bending vampire drama now stands alone atop the all-time nominations list.

Headlined by Michael B. Jordan and backed by Coogler’s precision filmmaking, Sinners turns a bloodsucker tale into a prestige showcase of performance, craft, and mood. It’s the kind of across-the-board haul that signals broad branch support—from actors to artisans—and it arrived in emphatic fashion.

The Record and the Illustrious Company It Keeps

Before today, three films shared the nominations record at 14: All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land. Sinners surpasses that trio by two slots, an outcome that underscores both its industry momentum and the Academy’s increasing willingness to reward audacious genre filmmaking, as noted by sources including The New York Times and long-maintained Academy record books.

History offers context. Titanic converted 11 of its 14 nods, All About Eve and La La Land each won six, and only La La Land missed the Best Picture crown. Sinners now joins that elite pantheon—but as the sole title with 16 chances at gold.

Complete Spread of Nominations Across Categories

Sinners is nominated for Best Picture, with Coogler recognized in Best Director and Original Screenplay—an authoritative trio that typically maps to strong Best Picture competitiveness, per Academy trends and analysis frequently cited by industry trades.

In acting, Jordan lands a Best Actor nomination opposite:

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku also earned Supporting nods, expanding the film’s performance footprint.

The craft lineup is sweeping:

Costume Design

Makeup and Hairstyling

Production Design

Cinematography

Film Editing

Sound

Visual Effects

Casting

Notably, Best Casting debuts this year—a long-discussed category the Academy announced to better recognize a foundational element of filmmaking—giving Sinners a chance to be the first-ever winner.

On the music side, Oscar-winner Ludwig Göransson is nominated for Original Score, and Miles Caton competes for Original Song with “I Lied to You,” bolstering the film’s total with key above- and below-the-line recognition.

The Competitive Field of Contenders This Year

Sinners leads a robust slate. One Battle After Another scored 13 nominations, positioning it as a formidable challenger across major categories. Marty Supreme netted nine, and Hamnet secured seven—figures that give those films multiple paths to wins in acting, writing, and crafts.

The Best Actor lineup is especially loaded. Jordan’s turn must fend off marquee performances from Chalamet and DiCaprio, with Hawke and Moura adding seasoned and international heft. Voter preferences in this category can swing late, making televised precursors and guild sentiment critical bellwethers.

Can Sinners Convert Nominations Into Wins?

The all-time wins record is 11, shared by Ben-Hur, Titanic, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Return of the King famously went 11-for-11, a rare 100% conversion. Sinners, with 16 chances, theoretically could surpass that total—but sweeping the Oscars is historically uncommon.

Conversion rates tell a cautionary tale. Titanic hit roughly 79%, while La La Land and All About Eve each ended around 43%. With competition strong across music, crafts, and performance, Sinners will need broad second- and third-choice support under the Academy’s preferential dynamics to chase double-digit wins.

Why Sinners Is Breaking Through With Voters

The Academy’s evolving taste is part of the story. Over the past decade, voters have embraced ambitious genre work, from fantasy to horror-adjacent dramas, as seen in cases widely discussed by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. Expanded international membership and inclusion standards have also diversified the voting pool, rewarding bold formal choices and world-building.

Coogler’s track record—melding character-forward storytelling with muscular spectacle—pairs naturally with Göransson’s atmospheric scoring and Jordan’s star power. Add top-tier design and below-the-line craftsmanship, and Sinners becomes the kind of all-departments contender that wins ballots across branches.

What to Watch Ahead of the Ceremony and Guilds

Editors often predict Best Picture fortunes; a win in Film Editing can be telling. Director, Screenplay, and Sound also act as strong signals. Keep an eye on the guilds, whose results frequently align with Academy outcomes:

Directors Guild of America (DGA)

Producers Guild of America (PGA)

American Cinema Editors (ACE)

Cinema Audio Society (CAS)

For now, the headline stands: Sinners didn’t just lead the nominations—it reset the ceiling. Whether it turns historic breadth into a record-smashing haul of wins will define the narrative of this awards season.