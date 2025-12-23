Shop the Amazon Last-Minute Gift Deals with Same-Day Delivery

If you’re still looking for presents and the clock is merciless, Amazon’s last-minute offerings are designed for the buzzer. A number of crowd-pleasers — DoorDash gift cards, Fire TV Sticks, Keurig brewers, and others! — are on sale and tagged for same-day or next-day arrival in most ZIP codes. Inventory and delivery windows can change by the hour, but at the time of this writing, these are live and moving quickly.

What’s on Sale and Available for Same-Day Delivery

DoorDash Gift Cards: The one remarkable quick save is a $100 DoorDash digital gift card for $85. It frequently arrives in mere minutes to your inbox, and can be forwarded with a personal note — a real lifesaver when the shipping cutoffs have come and gone. Gift cards are perennially the most-requested gift; for 18 years running, according to the National Retail Federation, they have been at the top of everyone’s list, with more than half of consumers wishing for one.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: A number of different Fire TVs have temporarily dropped down to about the low-$20s, and in some cases that price can be seen with an on-page coupon. It's a useful, sub-$30 upgrade for cord-cutters or anyone who is stuck with the slow-shifting interfaces of smart TVs. According to Leichtman Research Group, 88% of U.S. TV households have at least one connected TV device, so streaming accessories continue to be foolproof gifts that work for everyone.

Keurig K-Mini: The small single-serve brewer comes in just under $50 in many places, a big price drop that makes it an easy office, dorm, or studio-apartment fix. It's available for same-day delivery in several metro areas; make sure the listing shows "Ships from Amazon" with an "Arrives Today" (or tomorrow) badge before you place your order.

Apple AirTag: A favorite for both travelers and pet parents, too, the AirTag is now at around $24 individually. It's small enough to slip into a stocking but useful enough to pass for a main gift — especially if you include a key ring or luggage tag.

Shark Glossi 2-in-1 Hot Tool and Air Glosser: Hair tools are always a good, classic last-minute grab since no sizing is involved. This model is back down to a doorbuster price not far from $129.99 in several markets, and has same-day delivery available on qualifying ZIPs to recreate a Black Friday–grade deal hours before the holiday itself.

How to Get It Delivered Same Day (Lock In This Timing)

Speed is contingent on the address, seller, and the inventory of a fulfillment center. To increase your odds, filter for “Prime” and try to find the promise of an “Arrives Today” or “Arrives Tomorrow” on the product page. Select the same-day or one-day option during checkout, and steer clear of third-party sellers that don’t offer Prime fulfillment. If your address serves ultrafast, you’ll see different time slots with order-by cutoffs — be sure to schedule before each one passes to ensure the earliest arrival.

Amazon’s logistics muscle is perfectly suited to crunch time. The company’s most recent shareholder letter pointed to more than 7 billion items delivered globally with same-day or next-day speed over the past year, over 2 billion of which were in the U.S. Expanding same-day sites across more than 90 metropolitan areas has narrowed the “click-to-door” gap — but that last-mile promise still hinges on local stock (hence the rapidly shifting estimates you’ll see at checkout).

Why These Picks Work When Time Is Running Out

Food delivery credit is the rare gift that becomes dinner, game-night snacks, or late-night ramen immediately. It avoids size, style, and brand conflicts — and gifts hardly ever need to be returned. NRF’s seasonal outlooks have noted gift cards as among the top purchases, and in a period when inflation is prompting shoppers to seek out flexible options, instant-delivery cards are an easy choice.

Streaming sticks and tiny coffee makers that alleviate everyday hassles can often be nabbed for less than $50. The Fire TV Stick 4K breathes life into older sets and makes packing light for travel a cinch; the K-Mini takes the clutter off your counter while also giving you a caffeine jolt. These are the type of gifts recipients can unwrap and immediately plug in — little setup, obvious utility, zero weird guessing about taste or sizing.

Smart Checkout Tips Before You Buy Last-Minute Gifts

Check the delivery promise in the cart once more; the badge on the product page will switch if local inventory is affected. Opt for products that are sold by Amazon whenever you can, tick “This is a gift” if you want to include a message or add any gift receipts, and think about digital backups: If shipping won’t make the cut, take a screenshot of the order and send it to the recipient with a short note so they know something’s coming.

Returns are also relatively easy at the moment. A lot of Amazon transactions placed during the holiday window qualify for extended returns through the end of January, according to the company’s seasonal policy. On gift cards, look up the brand’s terms: DoorDash gift cards generally do not expire and can be used for food, fees, taxes, and eligible subscription services, so they’re pretty flexible if your plan changes.

Bottom line: If you move quickly while supplies last, you can still nab thoughtful, nicely priced gifts that’ll reach recipients in time for your party.

Begin with the $85 DoorDash digital card for that instant gratification, throw in a Fire TV Stick 4K or an AirTag for a helpful stocking stuffer, and mull over the Keurig K-Mini or Shark Glossi to wade into larger bows without breaking the bank.