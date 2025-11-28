Shark FacialPro Glow gets first Black Friday discount at $349

The Shark FacialPro Glow is the brand’s home-use hydrodermabrasion device, and it’s getting its very first discount for Black Friday — $349 at major retailers. That’s about $50.99 less than its list price of $399.99, which may not sound like much at a little over 13 percent off, but this is for a product just recently released and that has seen virtually no real discounting until now.

What this Black Friday deal on FacialPro Glow includes

This is the first public markdown since the FacialPro Glow was released, so it’s a good time to buy if you’ve been considering getting one of those professional-style pore cleanses without squeezing in an appointment at a spa. The promotional price is just a bit less than the brand’s own store listing, and like most Black Friday deals, quantity and timing vary by retailer. And if you’ve been holding out for any discount on this device, here’s your window.

While a less-than-15% discount won’t make anyone rush to wrangle shoppers the way a TV deal might, it is rare to see early markdowns on brand-new beauty tech (a category that traditionally holds price at least through the first couple of months). Industry trackers like Adobe and Salesforce have consistently said that beauty promotions tend to be shallower than consumer electronics during Cyber Week, adding context to why this deal is noteworthy.

What the Shark FacialPro Glow home hydro device does

FacialPro Glow is essentially a hydrodermabrasion device that replicates the fluid-assisted suction method known in clinics for Hydrafacial treatments. A wand applicator delivers the solution via interchangeable tips, and computer-controlled vacuum power sucks up oil, debris, and dead skin from pores into a separate waste tank — you thought those floating orbs were just for show!

The kit features extraction tips designed for different areas (narrow T-zone passes versus wider cheek sweeps) and adjustable suction, so you can customize things to suit sensitive zones. Another attention-getter is the DePuffi attachment, a stainless-steel facial plate that quickly heats or cools for de-puffing, post-exfoliation soothing, or a fast morning sculpting pass along the jaw and cheekbones.

How it compares with in-office Hydrafacial treatments

Professional Hydrafacial treatments often cost between $150 and $300 depending on what kind of add-ons you get, where you live, and at what price point a derm or med spa sets its menu. For anyone who regularly gets a facial, that’s not an insignificant amount of cash — which means the FacialPro Glow’s Black Friday price could pay for itself after as little as two to three visits. The trade-off: a home device won’t reproduce a clinic’s full protocol or mimic a clinician’s judgment, but it can prolong results between appointments and assist in dampening congestion with regular use.

Dermatologists and the American Academy of Dermatology are quick to warn that aggressive suction or over-exfoliation can cause redness, broken capillaries, or post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

Pointers:

Keep the tip moving.

Start on the lowest setting.

Restrict sessions to weekly or biweekly.

Don’t use right after strong actives like high-strength retinoids or peels.

Why this beauty tech launch matters for at-home skincare

Shark’s move from its hot tools into skin care hardware is also a reflection of a broader upswing in at-home beauty devices, a category that Grand View Research and other analysts forecast will grow through 2030 at double-digit CAGR rates. Consumers are also getting more comfortable bringing spa-adjacent routines home, particularly when devices offer clear visual feedback — that’s what the FacialPro Glow’s two-tank system is here to do.

Early user reviews of hydro-extraction tools are often filled with claims about breakthroughs on the nose and chin, where sebaceous filaments and blackheads can seem particularly difficult to erase. To a degree, quantity counts more here than intensity; consistent use in short, regular sessions is what some users report as the best bet for fewer blocked pores and easier subsequent makeup application, rather than sporadic high-power blasts.

Who will benefit most from a home hydro-extraction device

If you are congestion-prone, tend to wear long-wear makeup, or live in a heavy-pollution area, a hydro-extraction routine could be a strategic sponge-and-press play. And to be sure, people with very sensitive skin, active cystic acne, and rosacea — or those whose barriers have been compromised in other ways — should see a dermatologist before giving it a go. For everyone else, aim for twice-daily sessions with mild, water-based solutions (no harsh scrubs on the same day!) and afterward apply a barrier-supporting moisturizer.

Before you check out, keep in mind these buying tips

Verify what tips and solutions are included.

Check the cost of replacing parts.

Look into return windows and warranties.

To keep the system clean between uses, you should empty and dry both tanks after each cleaning — and that’s not a bad rule of thumb for most extractors anyway — because who wants their dirty water tank sitting around growing grunge? Longer is not better either (hence my preference for slower passes with less liquid). And if you will also be using retinoids, space out device days and retinoid nights on separate nights to mitigate irritation.

Bottom line: This is the first genuine opportunity to score the Shark FacialPro Glow below list price. The discount is not huge, but for a brand-new device that tackles an in-demand skin issue — clogged pores — it is a unique and well-timed opportunity to score the equivalent of a spa facial at home with money left over.