Sennheiser Launches RS 275 TV Headphones With Auracast

Sennheiser has introduced the RS 275 TV Headphones, a home-listening bundle that marries the new HDR 275 over‑ears with the BTA1 digital transmitter to deliver higher-fidelity TV audio and frictionless multi-listener support. The headliner is Bluetooth Auracast, a broadcast-style wireless tech that lets one transmitter beam audio to an open field of compatible headphones, earbuds, speakers, and hearing aids—no pairing dance, no brand lock-in.

Why Auracast Matters in the Modern Living Room

Auracast is part of Bluetooth LE Audio and works more like Wi‑Fi for sound: devices “tune in” to a local broadcast rather than forming a one-to-one bond. In practice, that means the BTA1 can feed an unlimited number of Auracast-ready listeners at once, whether that’s two people watching a movie or a whole household splitting audio in an open-plan space. The Bluetooth SIG has positioned Auracast as a universal layer for venues and accessibility, and its compatibility with modern hearing aids is a meaningful step toward inclusive TV audio at home.

It also ends the walled‑garden problem. Many living‑room systems offer private listening only within their own ecosystems. With Auracast, the RS 275 doesn’t care which brand your guest’s earbuds are, so long as they support the standard. That flexibility should age well as TVs, phones, and hearables continue adding LE Audio support.

Fidelity and Lip‑Sync Without the Fuss of TV Audio

The BTA1 leans on the LC3 codec, the LE Audio workhorse designed to deliver better sound at lower bitrates and with tighter latency control than classic SBC. In independent TV testing, SBC implementations often exceed 150 ms of delay—enough to push dialogue noticeably out of sync. LC3’s lower, more consistent latency helps keep lips and words aligned, a persistent pain point for standard Bluetooth TV listening. The BTA1 connects to TVs and sources over optical or 3.5 mm and draws power via USB, acting as a dedicated, always‑on transmitter so the TV’s own Bluetooth stack isn’t a bottleneck.

While the transmitter handles the heavy lifting for the television, the HDR 275 headphones include both Auracast and Classic Bluetooth, so they can pull double duty with phones, tablets, or laptops when the credits roll.

Comfort Built for Binge Sessions and Long Listening

Sennheiser says the HDR 275 weigh about as much as a household remote, pairing that featheriness with breathable cushions to manage heat over long shows or game nights. Battery life is rated at up to 50 hours—multi‑day endurance that shrugs at marathon series and weekend sports. Through the Sennheiser Smart Control Plus app, listeners can adjust EQ and personalize sound to taste, an underrated tool for clarifying dialogue without cranking overall volume.

The headphone stand and generous cable set in the box simplify setup at the TV, stereo, or console. Importantly, the BTA1 is purpose-built for transmission, not reception, which keeps it simple: plug in power, connect audio, and broadcast.

Real‑World Use Cases and Accessibility at Home

Private listening solves common household frictions: late‑night movies without waking kids or neighbors, immersive sports without stepping on a partner’s podcast, or hearing‑friendly drama nights where each person sets their own level. For families including someone with hearing loss, Auracast is especially promising. The World Health Organization estimates more than 1.5 billion people live with some degree of hearing loss; broadcast audio that can reach compatible hearing aids directly is a practical gain, not a spec sheet flourish.

Consider a living room with mixed devices—one person on the HDR 275, another on an Auracast‑equipped earbud, and a third wearing Auracast‑ready hearing aids. All can join the same TV audio without adapters, delay mismatches, or brand‑specific apps. That’s the kind of flexibility that traditional Bluetooth pairing can’t easily match.

Price Positioning and Market Context for RS 275

The RS 275 bundle lists at $300, aligning with specialized TV headphone systems from major audio brands, while the BTA1 transmitter will be offered separately for $130. For households that already own Auracast‑capable headphones or hearing devices, adding just the transmitter can modernize TV audio without a full hardware refresh. As LE Audio proliferates across smartphones, earbuds, and hearing aids, a dedicated Auracast transmitter provides a bridge for current TVs that lack native support.

Big picture, the RS 275 suggests TV audio is finally catching up to how people actually watch: together, apart, and often quietly. By combining broadcast‑style wireless with long‑haul comfort and sane setup, Sennheiser’s latest makes a strong case for cutting the cord on living‑room listening—without sacrificing fidelity or flexibility.