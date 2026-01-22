Sennheiser Launches RS 275 TV Headphones With Auracast

Sennheiser has unveiled the RS 275 TV Headphones, a home-listening bundle built around a new BTA1 transmitter that uses Bluetooth Auracast as its exclusive wireless link. It’s a notable first for living-room audio: a dedicated TV headphone system that broadcasts over Auracast, opening the door to effortless pairing, room-wide sharing, and reliably low-latency sync without brand lock-ins.

What Auracast Changes for TV Listening at Home

Auracast is part of Bluetooth LE Audio and works more like a broadcast than a traditional one-to-one pairing. Instead of hunting through menus to connect, compatible headphones, earbuds, hearing aids, or speakers can “tune in” to an Auracast stream instantly. In practice, that means the BTA1 can feed audio to an unlimited number of receivers at once—ideal for families, roommates, or anyone who wants private listening without isolating the rest of the room.

Under the hood, Auracast relies on the LC3 codec, which is both more efficient and more resilient than legacy SBC. The Bluetooth Special Interest Group has highlighted that LC3 can deliver comparable perceived quality at roughly 50% of the bitrate of SBC, which translates to better audio at lower power draw and improved stability in challenging RF environments. For TV use, that efficiency also helps reduce latency and preserve lip-sync—long a pain point with standard Bluetooth connections on many televisions.

The RS 275 Bundle and BTA1 Transmitter Details

The RS 275 package includes the HDR 275 over-ear headphones, the BTA1 digital transmitter, a stand, and a full set of cables for optical or 3.5mm analog hookups, plus USB power leads. Plug the BTA1 into a TV, console, or stereo via the included connections, power it over USB, and it begins broadcasting an Auracast stream. Because it is Auracast-only, there’s no fiddling with classic pairing modes on the transmitter—any Auracast-capable receiver in the room can join.

That design matters beyond convenience. Unlike proprietary TV-listening ecosystems that tie you to matching headphones and soundbars, Auracast is an open standard. If a guest arrives with Auracast-enabled earbuds, they can join the TV audio instantly. As LE Audio support expands across phones, tablets, hearing aids, and TVs—Android added system-level support and major chipmakers have integrated LE Audio stacks—this “broadcast once, listen anywhere” model becomes far more than a niche feature.

Built For Comfortable, Private Listening

Sennheiser tuned the RS 275 for long streaming or sports sessions. The HDR 275 are described as being about as light as a typical remote control and use breathable cushions to reduce heat buildup. Battery life is rated at up to 50 hours on a charge, and the headphones work with the Sennheiser Smart Control Plus app for EQ and personalization—useful for fine-tuning dialogue clarity or tailoring the response to individual hearing profiles.

While the BTA1 handles the TV broadcast, the headphones aren’t confined to the couch. They support Bluetooth LE Audio Auracast and Bluetooth Classic, so you can connect directly to a phone or laptop when you step away. For households with ultra-thin TVs whose speakers struggle with speech intelligibility, this setup offers a quiet, high-fidelity alternative for late-night viewing without waking anyone.

Why This Is a First Worth Noting for Home Audio

TV listening solutions have traditionally fallen into two camps: proprietary ecosystems that deliver solid sync but require matching gear, or generic Bluetooth setups that are convenient but prone to lag and pairing headaches. By centering the system on an Auracast-only transmitter, Sennheiser is effectively turning the TV into a local audio broadcast for any compatible listener—headphones, earbuds, even future hearing-aid models—without vendor lock-in.

This aligns with use cases promoted by the Bluetooth SIG, from multilingual tours in museums to assisted listening in airports and lecture halls. Bringing the same broadcast model into the living room is both practical and forward-looking. As more TVs, phones, and earbuds roll out LE Audio features, a transmitter like the BTA1 becomes a bridge between today’s sources and tomorrow’s Auracast-native ecosystem.

Pricing and Value for the RS 275 and BTA1 Bundle

The Sennheiser RS 275 TV Headphones bundle is priced at $300, and the BTA1 transmitter will also be sold separately for $130. For buyers weighing a soundbar or proprietary TV headphones, the value proposition here is the combination of open-standard flexibility, multi-listener support, and comfort-first design—without sacrificing the low-latency performance that makes dialogue and sports watchable.

If you’ve been waiting for TV headphones that feel as seamless as tapping into a public broadcast—only at home—the RS 275 may be the most convincing step yet toward that future.