Segway Cube 1000 sale drops price by $670

A big new discount slashes the price of the Segway Cube 1000 portable power station by $670 to only $329.99 at Amazon from its regular list price of $999.99.

This is a new all-time low price many price trackers (like Keepa) have recorded for the 1kWh-class unit at just north of 66% off — and the timing couldn’t be better with winter weather and grid strain potentially pushing backup power from “nice-to-have” to “must-have.”

Deep discount on a 1kWh workhorse portable station

The Cube 1000 is based on a 1,024Wh LiFePO4 battery — a chemistry highly respected for its longevity and safety. LiFePO4 power packs get thousands of charge cycles before you hit 80% capacity, which helps you justify investing in a station that will be there when the power goes out or during an off-grid adventure. At its current price, cost per watt-hour now hovers around $0.32 — not the $0.70–$1.50 often observed for this category.

This item seems to appear on that listing as a limited-time offer, so availability is subject to change fast. Retailers often throttle stocks on lightning deals during demand peaks, and more so when it comes to the higher-capacity loadouts.

Real-world power you can tap for everyday essentials

Practically speaking, that’s a lot of runway for essentials: 80–90 smartphone recharges (based on typical 10–12Wh phones) even factoring in conversion losses, plus around 16 laptop top-ups and almost 200 hours for a small USB light. For appliances, a compact refrigerator will keep chugging for roughly six hours and, on average, even one of the thirstier kitchen devices you plug into an outlet, like a coffee maker, should run for nearly an hour.

The variety of ports is useful around the home and out in the field: two 100-watt USB-Cs to quickly charge today’s laptops, four USB-As for accessories, and three AC outlets for household appliances.

Those AC outlets enable you to bridge brief outages without rewiring — say, a combination of a modem/router, a work laptop, and a lamp all running at once without juggling adapters.

Built for storms and weekends away with confidence

Segway provides the Cube 1000 with a waterproof shell, a rare bonus that gives you peace of mind when you’re transporting gear in the rain or snow. It also comes with an impressive five-year warranty; most budget units come only with two- or three-year coverage. It’s that combination of weather-ready construction and long coverage life that helps the Cube 1000 pull double duty powering campsite accessories, tailgate parties, or jobsite tools when it’s not on standby at home.

How it stacks up against the competition

The portable power market has mushroomed in the past two years, with heavyweights like Jackery, Anker, EcoFlow, Bluetti, and DJI all upping their game on rapid-charge and high-output options. Many of those competitors match or exceed individual specs, but price per Wh is the great leveler. You seldom get a $400 1kWh-class unit from name brands, let alone with LiFePO4 cells and five-year warranties.

For reference, a number of popular 1kWh models with equivalent chemistry can routinely be found for sale between $599 and $1,099 throughout the year. That makes this Cube 1000 drop an outlier — a good one for first-time buyers to score if you’re looking for a reliable entry point, or seasoned users who want a second unit for dedicated loads like networking gear or even a CPAP.

Why backup power is especially important now

In some parts of the U.S., outage duration and frequency have been rising, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, with large weather events leading to lengthier interruptions. With the most modest of setups (powering a modem/router, a notebook, and task lighting), you can keep a household connected for many hours on just a 1kWh bank. NOAA still warns of dangerous winter storms in areas susceptible to them, and portable power is a sensible hedge against grid insecurity.

What to know before you buy a portable power station

Match the station’s continuous AC output to your highest-demand appliance; coffee pots, space heaters, and hair dryers spike significantly higher than a laptop or TV.

Consult the labels on your devices for their wattages, then build in capacity for startup surges. And if you intend to recharge off the wall, double-check on the product page that solar or car charging is an option and get a sense of how much input wattage it will absorb so you can size panels and charge time accordingly.

If your main focus is outage insurance for communications and refrigeration, the Cube 1000’s power, speedy USB-C ports, and vanilla AC outlets hit the sweet spot without the heft and cost of a 2kWh model.

Bottom line on this Segway Cube 1000 power station deal

At about $0.32 per watt-hour, a roughly 66% discount and by far the lowest price we’ve tracked on this model, Segway’s Cube 1000 gives you strong value in a 1,024Wh LiFePO4 power station with five years of warranty coverage and weather-resistant construction.

If you’ve been looking to strengthen the home’s resilience or to get a prime weekend kit, then this limited-time deal is your chance.