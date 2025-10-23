Save 60% On Your Plus One Pass Before Disrupt

The countdown to serious cut-off savings for Disrupt 2025 is on: Clock’s ticking, secure your pass now and save up to $444 plus get another ticket for 60% off — for the co-founder, partner or team member.

The offer is good until doors open, and among teams headed to San Francisco, this discount is more than a rounding error when considering attending one of tech’s most plugged-in conferences.

With more than 10,000 founders, investors, and operators anticipated, a discounted plus-one isn’t just icing. Two people on the ground can divide up sessions, double meetings, and cover far more turf of the expo and lounges than a solo attendee.

Why the plus-one deal matters for Disrupt 2025 attendees

Once you buy, we’ll offer 60% off the second pass purchased. That is an extraordinary paired-ticket incentive in the conference world.

For early-stage companies operating under tight capital discipline, such savings can be repurposed into product sprints, founder travel, or a couple of extra months of software runway — all while getting full access to the event’s deal flow.

There’s also a conversion advantage. According to the Center for Exhibition Industry Research, over 80 percent of trade show attendees have buying authority, and Harvard Business Review has highlighted research indicating that face-to-face requests can be far more successful than those made via email — with an average success rate in one study of more than 30 times more likely to get a “yes.” Bringing along a teammate increases the number of those high-leverage interactions you can conduct in a day.

What your team has access to across Disrupt 2025

Programming spans five powerhouse stages. The AI Stage goes deep into agents, chips, creative workflows and safety. The Builders Stage is dedicated to founder-tested strategies for shipping and scaling. The high-stakes Startup Battlefield 200 plays out on the Disrupt Stage, where finalists pitch top-tier investors. The Going Public Stage charts the way from first customers to liquidity, while the Space Stage highlights startups that are redefining orbital logistics and Earth observation.

Featured speakers and partners include Vinod Khosla with leaders such as Aaron Levie of Box, Elizabeth Stone of Netflix, Kevin Scott of Microsoft and Elad Gil along with teams from Google Cloud, Netflix, Microsoft, Box, a16z, ElevenLabs, Wayve, Hugging Face and Phia. Organizers are citing 250-plus leaders who will deliver 200-plus sessions, and a show floor with more than 300 startups ready to demo and deal.

In addition to the major stage platforms, there are small-group roundtables for candid, operator-level Q&A, rapid-fire clinics by the expo for practical lessons learned, and curated 1:1 and small-group matchmaking via Braindate in our Networking Lounge.

A founder–investor café is yet another add-on to the mix of targeted meetings for teams with either a live raise or a pipeline to fill.

Who gets discounted passes and which tiers qualify

The deal spans all Attendee, Founder, Investor, Student and Non-Profit pass levels. Depending on the tier, you can save between $177 and $444 off your main pass (plus 60 percent off for a second ticket on the top two tiers). If you have a bigger crew in tow, group options may allow for even more savings — average packages could include additional discounts of up to 30% for groups that register together.

Whether you’re a pre-seed founder, an operator at a growth-stage startup or an investor developing your pipeline, the paired-pass pricing is designed to help minimize friction so that more of your team can attend in person.

How to get the most from the discount and plan ahead

Don’t hesitate long: the 60% plus-one level is available when tickets are purchased before doors open. Schedule your second pass straight away so that you and your buddy can plan together, request Braindates, and confirm meetings before it gets too hectic.

Divide and conquer. A team member can be camping out in the AI and Builders tracks to get product and engineering insights while another is focusing on the Disrupt and Going Public stages for fundraising frameworks and distribution strategies. Map out time blocks at the expo to scout category competitors, meet tool vendors and line up partner pilots.

Plan for outcomes. Create three clear goals — five investor meetings, two customer discovery interviews, and one pilot commitment, for example — then slot your sessions and Braindates to those goals. In an environment that CB Insights and PitchBook still describe as selective from a fundraising perspective, structured in-person time remains one of the fastest paths to warm intros and validated demand.

Why do it before doors open to lock in lower pricing

When the event starts, pricing usually returns to normal and availability gets scarce. Travel platforms like Hopper and the hospitality analysts at STR repeatedly warn that last-minute bookings can come with premiums — another reason to lock down both passes now, while inventory is still broad, and finalize your logistics.

If Disrupt 2025 is in your future, here’s an economical way for you and a co-founder or savvy team member to go. Snag your primary pass, get 60% off your plus-one, and walk into San Francisco with double the bandwidth at a fraction of the standard cost.