Save 38% on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge at Its Lowest Price

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has plummeted to its lowest-ever price, thanks to an uncommonly hefty discount that’s taken around 38% off the asking price. Now that premium Android flagship, which launched at an asking price of $1,099.99, is now approximately $684.99 — a significant discount of about $415 that many will be able to look past if they find it worth the investment with a top-of-the-line upgrade in mind.

Upon its release, the sleek design of the S25 Edge was considered a luxury. At this price, it undercuts most of the biggest screen flagships currently available while maintaining all the same cutting-edge silicon/display tech/camera hardware that powers the category.

Why This Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Deal Is So Dramatic

It is rare to see newly minted halo phones get such deep discounts, let alone nearly two-fifths off the top. Market trackers like IDC and Counterpoint Research have observed that most of the industry’s profits come from premium phones, helping to keep those prices high — so a near-$400 savings on a headline device is significant.

This is also the best widely available price we have seen for the S25 Edge across major storefronts. If you’ve been cooling your heels waiting for the early adopter shine to wear off, this is the sort of floor that doesn’t typically last long, especially during members-only sale windows.

Key Specs That Matter on the Galaxy S25 Edge Right Now

Super slim: The 5.8mm S25 Edge weighs approximately 163g, making it the slimmest Galaxy S phone thus far. For comparison, many 6.7-inch-class flagships weigh between 210 and 230 grams. The S25 Edge’s titanium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 also keep it light without feeling fragile.

Display: A 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz ensures flagship clarity and smoothness. Samsung’s displays consistently top the charts among independent evaluators, and this panel is no exception with nice color vibrancy and sharp motion.

Performance: With the Snapdragon 8 Elite and 12GB of RAM with up to 256GB of storage, everything about this device is about long-term performance and efficiency. The new top-tier platform from Qualcomm pushes AI acceleration, graphics throughput, and thermal stability — important in an ultra-slim chassis.

Cameras: The marquee 200MP main camera is flanked by a 12MP ultrawide. We’re expecting multi-frame capture, pixel-binning for low-light detail, and faster focusing. Megapixels aren’t everything, but higher-resolution sensors beg for detailed crops and more flexible editing.

Charging: A fast charge can bring the battery to about 55% in around 30 minutes, which is useful when you need a fill up before a commute or flight.

Performance and Camera Outlook for the Galaxy S25 Edge

Ultra-thin cellphones often ride a razor’s edge of thermal dissipation and endurance. In this case, it helps that the Snapdragon 8 Elite delivers efficiency gains that keep sustained performance relatively closer to peak in typical workloads such as gaming, 4K video capture, and on-device AI tasks.

On the imaging side, with high-resolution sensors and mature computational photography systems, they tend to shine in daylight while holding their own at night. Apps for detailed, sharp images will produce crisp, detail-packed shots and low-light images featuring aggressive noise reduction and multi-exposure blending. Many independent camera labs often shine a spotlight on software tuning as what sets devices apart, and Samsung’s pipeline is one of the most polished out there on Android.

Who Should Buy the Galaxy S25 Edge and What to Look For

If you’re looking for a big screen and flagship performance without the weight, this deal is the one for you. It is also attractive to creators who require plenty of resolution headroom, and to travelers for whom portability has become a priority.

Before you click buy, verify the SKU number (locked vs. carrier unlocked), storage size, return period, and warranty policy. Trade-in credits or gift card bundles, if you notice them, should also be taken into account in the effective price. Inventory and color options may change quickly during major retail events, so availability can be fickle.

Long-term value matters, too. Recent Galaxy flagships have also received an extended update policy for both Android versions and security patches, lowering the total cost of ownership if you tend to keep a phone for years. Add in a 38% price reduction and the S25 Edge becomes less of a luxury spend and more of an intelligent option in the high-end marketplace.

Bottom line: For about $684.99, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is priced next to a mid-premium phone while offering a top-shelf screen and chip alongside a high-res camera.

If you’ve been on the fence about upgrading, this is your sign.