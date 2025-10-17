Save 31% on GoPro Hero13 Ultra-Wide Edition

The GoPro Hero13 Black Ultra-Wide Edition is receiving a hefty 31% reduction, discounted by $150 to $329.99. It’s an Amazon Prime exclusive deal, which competes with the best price we’ve seen on the camera during big sales periods. If you’ve been sitting on your hands waiting to upgrade your action cam, this is the rare sort of discount that tends to disappear quickly.

Prime-exclusive price drop on GoPro Hero13 Ultra-Wide Edition

The deal is currently available for active Prime members, but you can typically give a 30-day free trial a spin if you are new to the service. The list price is around $479.99, so with the discount you’re looking at a strong 31% saving off one of the brand’s headline cameras. According to price tracker Keepa, this is the model’s all-time low and a match for what was seen during Amazon’s fall sales blitz, so it’s a standout buy versus normal day-to-day pricing.

Inventory and timing matter here. In-demand GoPro bundles typically sell out and return to regular pricing (or more) with little notice as soon as inventory runs low. If the Hero13 is on your shortlist for winter getaways, ski season, or travel content of any kind, this window is about as friendly as it gets outside those big retail holidays.

What Makes the Ultra-Wide Edition Special

The Hero13 Black Ultra-Wide Edition combines GoPro’s flagship core with a custom ultra-wide lens as standard, and still comes with the default lens for an alternative perspective. And that’s the magnet of the flexibility: flick to ultra-wide for all-encompassing, edge-to-edge views on a trail run or POV ride, then flick back for interviews or less-distorted vlogs.

Performance-wise, the camera will shoot 5.3K video up to 60 frames per second and captures 27MP stills; that’s a high enough resolution to crop or stabilize in post. Level the playing field with HyperSmooth stabilization — up to 33% smoother than previous generations — and get that “wtf” look no matter how rugged the terrain. Watch HyperSmooth in action. The camera is rugged and waterproof.

Depth of color is another big plus. In 10-bit color, you have richer gradients and more range to grade than 8-bit footage enables, which has long been on the wish list of creators who push their footage during editing. For more creative options the camera supports slow motion up to 400fps (quality-reduced) for time-bending production of dynamic action like surf breaks and snow sprays.

Durability is still a selling point: the Hero13 Black can be submerged up to 33 feet without a housing, and its frame is designed to withstand jostling. To the uninitiated in action cams, that means you can concentrate on getting the shot instead of babying the gear, particularly in wet or dusty conditions.

Real-world setup tips for shooting with an ultra-wide lens

To get the most out of that ultra-wide glass, keep your subject slightly closer to the center, with minimal edge distortion, and turn on Horizon Lock for some truly smooth turns. 4K and high-bitrate recording demand a U3 (V30)–capable memory card — ditch the sluggish ones, which are often to blame for stutters and clip errors. For richer color, many creators opt to shoot a flatter profile in-camera and ramp up contrast and saturation later, for a more dramatic look.

When filming high-paced outdoor content, the camera can be paired with a chest mount or low-profile handle — both are designed to work perfectly with the ultra-wide perspective, focusing on motion without causing viewer stress.

In low light, I might lean toward 5.3K60 or 4K30 with moderate sharpening — which will usually hold detail but won’t enhance noise.

Who should hop on this GoPro Hero13 Ultra-Wide deal

Adventure travelers, cyclists, and runners as well as outdoor adventurers not willing to buy add-on lenses at a later date will especially dig the Ultra-Wide Edition. If you’re moving up from a previous action cam that lacks 10-bit color and 360-degree horizon leveling, the improvement is noticeable both in steadiness of footage and how much you can tweak it in post.

If you have a recent flagship action camera and don’t need the ultra-wide perspective, the gains may be more incremental. But for someone starting to put together a kit or replacing aging gear, the price point, selection of included lenses, and class-leading stabilization make this deal hard to pass up. As with all Prime-exclusive deals, the clock is ticking on this deal — faster than the specs here — get it while the record low lasts.