Save $20 on Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker

If you need a good fitness tracker for not too much money, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is one of the best values around — and now it’s $20 off, lowering the price to approximately $79.95 from its list price of $99.95.

For a budget band, it offers the health and activity features most people actually want, as well as long battery life and an attractive low-profile design.

Why I Bought the Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker

The Inspire 3 finds that smartphone-free spot of essentials done well: All-day activity and 24/7 heart-rate tracking, guided breathing and stress tools, and solid sleep features in a device that weighs hardly an ounce.

The bright AMOLED display is easy to read, water resistance goes up to 50 meters for pool sessions, and battery life goes up to 10 days between charges — something that many more-expensive smartwatches can’t match.

Style-wise, it comes in a subtle design that’s comfortable enough for all-day and night wear, key for more accurate trends in sleep and resting heart rates. It comes in colors like Midnight Zen, Lilac Bliss, and Morning Glow, and the quick-release band makes it easy to change straps for workouts or the office.

Wellness and fitness highlights of Inspire 3

In addition to basic step counting, the Inspire 3 tracks more than 20 exercise modes (from running and cycling to yoga and HIIT) and can auto-detect common workouts if you forget to hit start. Instead, it relies on the GPS in your phone for pace and route maps; this saves weight and power while still delivering distance data.

Sleep tracking is a standout. You receive bedtime reminders, sleep stages, a Sleep Score, and a Smart Wake alarm that attempts to wake you during a lighter stage of sleep. The watch also records SpO2 estimates and variation in skin temperature when you sleep to provide context around recovery and how well you have slept. Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications are available in your area for added peace of mind when it comes to heart health signs.

For training direction, use the Daily Readiness Score and Stress Management Score to know when to push hard and when to rest. These insights are included in Fitbit Premium, which often includes a six-month trial for new users; after that, membership is $9.99 a month. The tracker works fine without Premium as well, but the extra analytics and workouts can come in handy if you prefer more structured coaching.

How the Inspire 3 compares at this price point

In this sub-$100 segment, competitors like the Amazfit Band 7 and Xiaomi Band 8 tempt with big screens and long-lasting batteries, but Fitbit’s app, sleep analysis tools, and community features continue to distinguish it for many. Garmin’s Vivosmart 5 generally provides strong health metrics and safety features but also tends to be much more expensive. If you’re looking for a full smartwatch with built-in GPS and third-party apps, the Apple Watch SE or Garmin Forerunner lines are fantastic — but they live in an entirely different price and battery class.

For the majority of folks looking for reliable activity tracking, recovery cues, and actionable sleep insights, the Inspire 3 does what you need it to do with fewer compromises than you might expect given its price.

What the research says about trackers and activity

Wearables aren’t just novelty gadgets. A large meta-analysis published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that fitness trackers raised daily step counts by about 1,800 on average and modestly decreased weight, offering evidence of how gentle nudges and feedback loops can change behavior. The American Heart Association and the CDC advise at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity weekly; a tracker can help that goal feel more tangible.

For one, in terms of accuracy, academic groups including Stanford Medicine have found that wrist-based heart-rate sensors are generally accurate during rest and under steady activity, while throbbing movement can introduce errors — true for nearly all optical sensors. When using consumer devices to track sleep, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine says that such data is more useful for trends and personal insights than diagnosis. In other words: The Inspire 3 is a useful coach and compass, not a medical device.

Deal details and buying advice for Fitbit Inspire 3

At 20% off the regular $99.95 list price, this deal makes the Inspire 3 a cool $79.95 or so.

All color choices are usually included and the tracker works with iOS and Android. Please note that GPS is phone-assisted, not built-in, and advanced metrics such as Daily Readiness require Premium. Neither is a dealbreaker for the target buyer; they are trade-offs that enable the device to be a lightweight, straightforward, and low-cost option.

Bottom line: If you’re on board to take your step counting to actual health tracking — and don’t feel like spending a mint — the Inspire 3, at $20 off, is one of the best values out there to wear on your wrist.