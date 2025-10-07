Save $150 on the Compact Modular GoPro Hero 13 Black

The little modular GoPro I find myself using the most fell to a new low price, along with taking $150 off the launch of the GoPro Hero 13 Black Ultra Wide edition for Prime Day. Priced $150 lower than its launch price of $480 at a current price of $330, this tiny rugged camera combines the recognizable GoPro Hero form with a smarter lens system that lets you shoot more without adding bulk.

What Makes This Modular Hero Camera Different

The Ultra Wide model comes with GoPro’s new Ultra Wide Lens Mod already in place to give you a 177-degree field of view. In 4K60, that’s up to 36% more width and an insane 48% more height than the built-in lens — an instant win for POV rides, cramped interiors, or widened-out group shots where every millimeter counts.

The new “lens mods,” unlike previous add-ons, communicate with the camera. Snap on a macro lens and the Hero 13 Black automatically opens a macro-optimized interface while booting, changing focus behavior and adding framing guides on-screen. Combined with the seamless handoff, and adding support for neutral-density filters placed over its lens, that makes the camera feel more like a micro-systems rig than a fixed-lens action cam.

GoPro might be hyping its own latest 360 model at the same time, but the Hero line remains the benchmark for ordinary ultra-wide capture. This generation takes ease-of-use and creative control up a notch while remaining pocketable and mount-friendly.

At its heart is the same 27-megapixel sensor from the previous two Heroes—a known chip that excels in bright sunlight. Footage is sharp and noise well-managed in bright scenes, with colors falling in that sweet spot between cinematic and punchy. Low light lags behind its larger-sensor competitors like the Insta360 Ace Pro (as in, many independent testers noted this) but for action-first shooting, the Hero 13 Black is competitive.

Video maxes out at 5.3K with the ability to record up to 120 frames per second, more than enough leeway for cropping, reframing and pulling stills. Super slow-motion reaches 400 fps at 720p for those blink-and-you-miss-it moments. Log capture for flexible color workflows may satisfy the creator who grades, and HLG HDR makes for wider compatibility on non–wide-gamut displays while still preserving dynamic range.

Stabilization remains a strength. GoPro’s digital smoothing and horizon-leveling eliminate shaky handlebars, choppy runs and the bumps on a handlebar mount were gimbal-free in minutes. For many users, that reliability is why you still see these strapped to helmets, boards and roll cages on high-impact shoots ranging from action sports to automotive tests.

Mounts, Mods and Everyday Usability for Daily Shoots

And that’s part of the charm, how easy it is to live with the Hero 13 Black. There’s more to this action camera than just its dimensions, too: it doesn’t weigh much – 159g isn’t going to weigh you down on a helmet or chest harness – and the design of the chassis is confidence-inspiring if you anticipate the odd knock. The polished mounting ecosystem also helps: the Magnetic Latch Mount and Magnetic Latch Ball Joint Mount make changing positions between runs nearly friction-free.

Considerate accessories will be welcomed by power users, like the ‘Contacto’ mod – a USB-C pass-through door with an external magnetic charger for added convenience during longer sessions or rig set-ups. These little touches nudge the camera further towards being a modular platform, where you configure the build to that particular day’s shoot without lugging around other unwanted bulk.

Battery life is a little better than the last model, in part because of the new 52-watt-hour battery. At best you’re looking at an extra 10-15 minutes or so depending on resolution and frame rate.

The trade-off is that you won’t be able to use your older GoPro batteries with this body, a bummer for anyone already sitting on a drawer full of spares. Initially, the added runtime and reliability justify the reset for most.

Who Should Buy It for Prime Day: A Quick Guide

If you’re new to action cameras, this $330 Ultra Wide model is a great entry point with room to grow. You get features like pro-appropriate Log, flexible HLG HDR, the best stabilization in its class and the creative flair of lens mods without making your rig a science experiment.

Upgraders from a Hero 11 will immediately appreciate the modular lens ecosystem and usability tweaks, while those who have a Hero 12 might be tempted by the wider native look and workflow gains. If low light is your primary battleground, a larger-sensor opponent may still be a better fit; otherwise, this deal makes the case for remaining loyal to the Hero system.

Prime Day can unearth all manner of impulse purchases, but this discount is for a camera that really pulls its weight. For creators who want a rugged, pocketable shooter that can shift from trail rides to travel vlogs — and now stretch even wider right out of the box — the $150 discount on the Hero 13 Black Ultra Wide is an uncommon deal to expand what you capture.