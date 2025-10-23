Save $1,220 On Samsung The Frame 75-Inch TV

The 75-inch Samsung The Frame TV is getting a huge price cut, down to $1,779 at Walmart from its list price of $2,999. That’s a $1,220 savings — around 40% off — for a big-screen set that’s designed to double as wall art and blend into your living room when you’re not streaming.

What Sets This 75-Inch Frame TV Deal Apart

Design-first aesthetics and high performance usually don’t mix for big TVs, but The Frame is the exception. The 75-inch version costs less than $1,800 and ventures into the price range where most art-forward sets don’t play. As for tracking trends, sub-$1,800 on the 75-inch Frame is rare outside major sales events — so this discount stands out if you’re in the market to freshen up a living room or next-level your gallery-style media wall.

There’s also what is inside the box. Samsung has thrown in a Slim Fit Wall Mount that makes the TV sit near flush, providing it with the picture-frame aesthetic for which this series is known. Then there’s the matte display that diffuses reflections and you’ve got a big screen that feels like canvas rather than glass.

What You Get With The Frame 2022 TV Model

This is the 2022 model of The Frame, so there’s a 4K QLED panel with Quantum HDR, Samsung’s Tizen smart platform and a glare-reducing matte finish that was added into the mix this year. It does support HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG but — like other Samsung TVs — lacks Dolby Vision. Upscaling for HD to 4K content is taken care of by Samsung’s AI processing which continues to perform fairly well in day-to-day streaming.

Connectivity is plentiful: multiple HDMI ports with eARC for easy soundbar hookup, plus goodies like Auto Low Latency Mode for responsive gaming. The 75-inch adds up to 120Hz playback for motion that’s more fluid from next-gen consoles and sports broadcasts, a perk that keeps it in pace with this hall-of-fame price range.

It’s the features of the design that are most appealing. Exchangeable magnetic bezels (sold separately) clip on easily to suit your decor. The Slim One Connect solution minimizes cable clutter, and the included wall mount supports that museum-like profile. Motion and ambient light sensors manage the brightness of the artwork and turn off the screen when no one is around to conserve power.

Picture Quality Trade-Offs To Know Before You Buy

The Frame’s goal is to be art first, TV second, so it doesn’t strive for reference-level picture quality. Independent testers like RTINGS and Consumer Reports have praised the TV’s matte screen for its excellent reflection handling, particularly in bright rooms, but they’ve also generally criticized its limited local dimming and midlevel brightness relative to top Mini-LED or OLED sets. Translation: It’s great for fast sports and daytime TV but cinematic, dark-room movie nights won’t challenge the contrast from premium OLED.

That compromise is deliberate. If you care most about black level depth and specular highlight punch, a step-up Mini LED or OLED will beat out The Frame. If you’re after a 75-inch screen that disappears into the wall and can beat back glare in sunlit spaces, The Frame is wonderfully concepted.

Art Mode Isn’t Just A Screensaver On This TV

When you are not watching the TV, art mode transforms it into customizable wall art. Samsung’s Art Store lets you subscribe to a rotating catalog of thousands of works from museums and galleries worldwide, or send them your own snaps. The matte finish tends to sell the idea — even brushstrokes, or delicate detail, don’t appear as ‘backlit’, so much as prints. For the 90 percent of households that regard any wall space in their homes as a blank canvas for an interior decorator, this is what completely alters the buying criteria landscape.

Practical touches matter, too. The motion sensor diminishes energy use by dimming, or sleeping, the panel in an empty room while the ambient sensor adjusts brightness to preserve art’s natural appearance under changing light conditions.

Value For The Price At This Discounted Rate

Even at full MSRP, the 75-inch Frame can be a hard sell for picture-quality purists. With the $1,220 discount it’s a different calculus: you’re getting premium anti-glare and a flush mount look that competing sets just don’t offer for a mid-range price. It’s a good value proposition for anyone building a handsome living room, open-concept den or multipurpose space.

Market watchers including Omdia and the Consumer Technology Association have measured a steady increase in 75-inch adoption as prices drop and living rooms gain more viewing distance. If you’re taking the leap to a 75-inch, then this deal lines up with that larger trend — big-screen immersion without the industrial-tech look.

Buying Tips To Know Right Before You Check Out

Measure your wall and viewing distance: For a 75-inch display, many home theater recommendations recommend sitting approximately 6.5 to 10 feet away, depending on which side of the field-of-view equation you prefer. Make sure your wall can handle a flush mount; pro installation for the cleanest cable run.

Accounting for extras that enhance the experience: an edge-to-edge bezel finish to match your decor, a soundbar if you’re paying extra for better audio over eARC and—if you want access to that art collection—the optional Art Store subscription.

Like any promotion, pricing and availability are subject to change, so be sure to verify return policies and warranty coverage at checkout.