Sanrio bag charms introduced by SKULLPANDA, Kuromi, and My Melody

Your bag has a new personality—this is it. POP MART has announced its latest addition to the plush pendant series: SKULLPANDA x Sanrio featuring Kuromi and My Melody will adorn your plain tote or crossbody with a mood board you can clip on! They are designed to be charming and disarmingly handy, the sort of “emotional support” bag charms that make errands feel more than ordinary.

To that end, each charm is a plush, palmable character built around SKULLPANDA’s unique sculpted face and a tough hardware clip that latches securely onto straps, belt loops, or key rings. At $59.99 each, they hit the sweet spot between impulse buy and collectible—inexpensive enough to treat yourself, elegant enough to never let go.

SKULLPANDA x Sanrio collaboration interior

SKULLPANDA has quickly emerged as one of POP MART’s powerhouse IPs, boasting an uncanny-soft style that merges designer-toy art with plush-felt warmth. The producer has been described in company disclosures as a top performer worldwide, with crossover appeal that makes it an obvious complement for Sanrio. As an evergreen brand, Sanrio is always ranked among the Top Global Licensors by License Global and has a new comic book deal with IDW just announced in 2019.

My Melody (a 1975 debut and perennial soft-girl icon) and Kuromi (the mischief-making foil beloved of alt-cute Gen Z) are a savvy pairing: two vibes, one collectible format. And the result is a small, accessory-sized thing with oversized cultural cachet—crouching, ready-built merchandise for folks who speak character core.

Design details and first impressions of the charms

The Kuromi pendant plays in contrast: matte black and baby pink, plush surfaces against that sleek, sculptural visage. It feels sweet-but-sharp, the visual language of lace-up platforms and glossy lip oils. In hand, it seems small and dense enough to withstand the rigors of commuting without misshaping.

My Melody skews serene. The blush tones, the delicate embroidery, and the rounded silhouette make it look like a comfort object you can take with you. The stitching is neat and tidy, the clip opens and closes with a satisfying snap, and the dimensions are just right (so it doesn’t unflatteringly yank a too-thin bag strap). It’s that thought you want to soften without making saccharine.

Price, availability, and how to clip it in

The SKULLPANDA x Sanrio plush pendants are available for $59.99 each on POP MART’s online store and select boutiques, and will be launched at partner stores soon.

The carabiner-style clip ensures quick swaps: pop it from your work tote to a weekender, sling it from a belt loop, or attach it to a camera bag for an instant personality change.

Collectors will notice that these are not blind-box figures, which is the point. Clear character choice results in better retention and attachment. For gift-givers, the no-guessing aspect is a win; for fans, it’s automatic.

Why bag charms are blooming in fashion right now

Micro-accessories are trending for their quick hit of personalization without having to revamp an entire wardrobe. Retail analysts say they have seen continued interest in small luxuries that pack a punch above their price—what the State of Fashion reports often refer to as “joy-per-dollar.” On TikTok and Instagram, videos of bag restock and bag charm tours can easily rack up millions of views, transforming miniature add-ons into social currency.

Sanrio’s evergreen characters get into the same loop. Nostalgia meets next-new: Kuromi with streetwear that leans toward grunge, My Melody with satin bows and pillowy sneakers. SKULLPANDA’s art-toy sensibility raises the plush from kawaii to collectible, and links fashion with fandom in a contemporary—rather than cutesy—way.

Which charm is your vibe: Kuromi or My Melody?

If your feed swings between ballet-core and biker, and you like your sweetness with a little bite, pick Kuromi. It pops against nylon crossbodies and structured mini backpacks and chrome or patent anything.

Choose My Melody if you prefer an anchoring calm. It looks great with canvas totes, slouchy hobo bags, and soft neutrals. Clip it to your key ring and suddenly you have a physical fidget that won’t embarrass you in a meeting.

Bottom line: SKULLPANDA x Sanrio charms deliver joy

This joint effort hits exactly what small accessories are intended to do: project personality, bring comfort, start a conversation. If you only have space for one new obsession on your bag, SKULLPANDA x Sanrio is a crisp, joy-forward bet—and an honest-to-goodness legitimate emotional support charm that’s working overtime every time you stop at the door before swanning out.