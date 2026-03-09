Sandberg And Clegg Join Nscale Board At $14.6B

Nscale, the Nvidia-backed AI infrastructure company building out hyperscale capacity across Europe and beyond, has added Sheryl Sandberg and Nick Clegg to its board as its valuation climbs to $14.6 billion. The appointments arrive alongside a blockbuster $2 billion Series C that cements Nscale as one of Europe’s newest decacorns, joining names like Helsing and Mistral AI.

Why These Board Seats Matter For Nscale’s Strategy

Sandberg, the former chief operating officer of Meta, is widely credited with scaling complex, ad-driven systems into durable revenue engines. Clegg, the former U.K. deputy prime minister and a senior policy leader at Meta, brings deep regulatory fluency at a time when data center expansion is colliding with environmental, energy, and cross-border data concerns.

The pair join former Yahoo president Susan Decker on a board now tilted toward seasoned operators who have navigated global scrutiny. For an AI infrastructure firm stitching together power, real estate, GPUs, and cloud partnerships, that combination signals an emphasis on execution, governance, and policy diplomacy—crucial levers when lead times are long and capital intensity is measured in billions.

Record Funding And Decacorn Status For Nscale

Nscale’s new valuation is anchored by its $2 billion Series C, which the company characterizes as the largest of its kind in Europe. The total includes a previously disclosed $433 million pre-Series C SAFE supported by Blue Owl, Dell, Nvidia, and Nokia. Co-leads include Aker—Norway’s industrial group with deep energy expertise—and New York-based 8090 Industries, with additional participation from Astra Capital, Citadel, Jane Street, Lenovo, Linden Advisors, Nokia, Point72, Dell, and Nvidia.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are also involved, a pairing that industry watchers read as groundwork for a potential listing. As reported by The New York Times, Nscale has indicated it could pursue an IPO as early as this year to fund expansion. The company’s vertically integrated model—owning or controlling energy, data centers, compute, and orchestration software—has resonated with investors seeking durable supply chains in a GPU-constrained market.

In a sign of the sector’s shifting capital stack, Nscale recently added a $1.4 billion delayed draw term loan secured against GPUs to finance European clusters. That mirrors a broader trend in AI infrastructure, where asset-backed facilities have emerged as a fast path to scale, as seen in financing rounds reported around hyperscale GPU providers in the U.S.

Stargate Norway And The Energy Equation For Hyperscale AI Growth

Central to Nscale’s pitch is its Norway-based initiative, branded Stargate Norway, which now shifts to full operational control under the startup from its previous joint-venture arrangement with Aker. The ambition: run 100,000 Nvidia GPUs by the end of 2026, with OpenAI identified as an initial customer. The Nordic location is not incidental—access to abundant, low-cost renewable energy and robust grid reliability are prerequisites for sustained AI training at scale.

Nscale says it will reuse waste heat, invest in local skills, and build regional infrastructure as part of the buildout. That approach aligns with European policy momentum around energy efficiency and community benefit sharing for large data facilities. The International Energy Agency has warned that data center electricity demand could roughly double by mid-decade; siting clusters near clean, stable power is increasingly both a sustainability and a risk management imperative.

Nscale is also executing a multi-region GPU strategy. Last year it announced an expanded arrangement with Microsoft to deliver roughly 200,000 Nvidia GPUs across three European data centers and one in the U.S., in collaboration with Dell. These footprints, combined with Stargate Norway, position Nscale as a critical supplier amid intensifying enterprise demand for training and inference infrastructure.

IPO Signals And The Competitive Landscape For Nscale

Europe’s AI stack is consolidating around a handful of well-capitalized players, and Nscale’s leap into decacorn territory underscores the shift. While model developers have garnered headlines, the real bottleneck remains compute capacity married to predictable power and land. Nvidia’s rapid data center revenue growth, highlighted across recent earnings cycles, reflects that structural shortage. The companies that can secure chips, power, and permits earliest will set the cadence for everyone else.

Bringing Sandberg, Clegg, and Decker into the boardroom suggests Nscale aims to mitigate execution risk as it scales across Europe, North America, and Asia. Expect the board to focus on procurement velocity, long-term power purchase agreements, and heat-reuse economics that satisfy local authorities while protecting margins. If public markets do open as signaled, investors will look closely at contracted GPU supply, utilization rates, and the durability of enterprise demand.

For now, the message is clear: with marquee directors, record financing, and a flagship Nordic project built around renewable energy, Nscale is positioning itself as a keystone of the next wave of AI infrastructure. The company’s ability to convert these advantages into live capacity, on time and within regulatory guardrails, will determine how much of that $14.6 billion promise turns into durable market share.