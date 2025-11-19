Samsung XR glasses leak details: connectivity and camera

Samsung’s rumored smart glasses are becoming a little clearer thanks to an image that outlines the model number, connectivity, optics, and more. Said to be codenamed “Haean,” the device has model number SM-O200P and will offer transition lenses plus Wi‑Fi/Bluetooth but no cellular radio, pointing toward the possibility of a phone-complementary rather than fully standalone computer.

Model identity gives way to a new class product

The prefix of the SM-O200P identifier is significant because device trackers indicate that Samsung’s newly launched Galaxy XR headset carries an identifier with a different prefix, beginning with SM-I. That split indicates that the glasses are not a companion edition to the headset, but rather a separate product line designed for all-day wear. The Dutch news outlet GalaxyClub first spotted the designation, and it lends credibility to previous whispers claiming that Samsung has several XR form factors in the works.

The “Haean” codename is in line with Samsung’s tendency to offer different code families for distinct form factors—foldables, wearables, and Buds all have their own separate internal logic. In practical terms, that might mean the glasses place a premium on instant-on convenience, discreet design, and deep integration within your phone, as opposed to packing in all of the mixed-reality horsepower you’d get from an HMD.

The idea of connectivity without cellular and why it matters

Several reports suggest that the glasses will come with Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, but not native mobile data. It’s not an uncommon choice: Ray‑Ban Meta Smart Glasses and previous smart eyewear developed by Snap also require a phone or Wi‑Fi for network access. Trimming the cellular radio can lighten a smartphone, lower its temperature and cost, and eliminate carrier certifications that sometimes delay introductions.

The trade-off is clear. Without the modem, features like maps, live translation, or anything that requires cloud AI will rely on a tethered Galaxy phone or local Wi‑Fi network. On the plus side, Bluetooth LE Audio as well as Wi‑Fi 6/6E‑caliber links (assuming it materializes) are more than sufficient for hands-free calls, voice assistants, notifications, and quick offloading of photos or some short clips to a paired device.

Optics and cameras transition lenses into wearable capture

Transition lenses—photochromic optics that automatically darken when you step outside and clear up inside—could help the glasses feel more like regular eyewear, and less like a device you have to remove at the door. That’s important for adoption: For the real world, comfort and social acceptability have made or broken smart glasses.

The onboard camera is said to be just as focused on utility as it is on content. A previous leak connected the system to Sony’s 12MP IMX681 sensor, a small CMOS unit that is ideal for things like QR code scanning, document capture, and gesture recognition. Assuming that’s true, it suggests more ambient‑inflected computing features—think a seamless way to authenticate yourself or to zip through transit gates or contextual overlays (and not pure lifelogging).

Privacy is the perennial concern for camera-carrying eyewear. While no mention was made of recording lights, a manufacturer would be well-advised to take a cue from recent industry practice with bright LEDs and/or audible signals. Regulators and watchdogs in regions such as the EU are paying more and more attention to bystander privacy, a development that could also affect final design decisions.

Chips and battery: what the AR1 rumor suggests

Speculation says that the device will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 platform, supplemented by an extra NXP chip, which is designed for low-power on-device vision and AI‑boosted tasks. Qualcomm pitched the AR1 as designed for glasses that record, perceive, and share what users see without the heat and bulk of a full XR processor—a description which fits Samsung’s alleged feature set.

A reported 155mAh cell provides one indication of the design constraints. (Even when it comes to glasses, all-day mixed reality isn’t so much the issue as bursty usage—quick sessions of capture or navigation glances and voice interactions have to be supplemented by frequent top-offs from a case or magnetic dock.) Ray‑Ban‑style eyeglasses established the model here: small run time vs. convenience and weight at an equilibrium.

How it fits Samsung’s broader XR strategy

Samsung has already claimed the high end with its Galaxy XR headset, in partnership with Google and Qualcomm. Smart glasses would enhance that device, providing the “glanceable” end of the spectrum—quick capture, notifications, and AI assistance excel in. Imagine a two‑pronged approach: the first half aimed at high‑quality experiences at home or work, the other as utilitarian wearables for out and about.

Analyst firms such as IDC and CCS Insight have written that the near‑term XR growth story will depend in part on lighter, more comfortable head‑mounts and closer integration with smartphones. A glasses‑first approach—especially if priced below premium headsets—may help grow Samsung’s addressable audience while seeding developers with a massive, mobile‑focused install base.

What to watch next for Samsung’s rumored smart glasses

Count on prospecting out breadcrumbs such as FCC and Bluetooth SIG filings—which would typically emerge ahead of retail launches—and also for traces of SM‑O200P in certification databases. If the leaks are true, we can expect a focus on camera‑aided utility, deep integration with Galaxy phones, and comfort‑oriented optics, not headline‑grabbing mixed‑reality graphics.

The open question is timing, price, and software. Will Samsung rely on Android‑based services that it helped Google work on, and just how far can on‑device AI go atop a low‑power platform? For now, the blueprint is pretty clear: usable smart glasses made for actual use in the world beyond being a demo reel.