Samsung Weekly Deals Deliver Big Savings

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your Samsung tech, this week’s markdowns are unusually strong across phones, monitors, and laptops. Retailers are clearing inventory while pushing the newest flagships, and that combination is delivering steep cuts on gear people actually want—especially big-screen displays and premium smartphones.

Analysts at IDC and Counterpoint have long noted that manufacturers lean on promotions in the early-year lull to smooth demand. That dynamic is on full display now, with aggressive bundle credits, trade-in bonuses, and straight price drops that rival some holiday offers. Here’s where the real value sits today.

Best Samsung Phone Deals Available Right Now

The headline phone discount centers on Samsung’s ultra-premium flagship: Galaxy S25 Ultra is ringing up around $1,129, a savings of about $287 off list. For power users, that buy gets you the S Pen, a 200MP main camera, long optical zoom, and marathon battery life with the latest Snapdragon silicon. If you shoot a lot of 4K video or edit on the go, this is the most future-proof pick in the lineup—and at this price, it’s easier to justify the jump to the top tier.

Value hunters should look at Galaxy S25 FE, hovering near $509.99 after a $200 cut. It keeps the essentials—fast display, triple-camera flexibility, and long software support—without the Ultra’s luxury tax. Budget-focused buyers can snag Galaxy A36 5G at about $375 or a renewed Galaxy S21 for roughly $166, which remains a strong everyday device if you don’t need the latest processor or camera stack.

Pro tip: verify storage tiers before you check out. Retailers sometimes discount 256GB or 512GB models more aggressively than base configurations, and Samsung’s trade-in program can stack meaningful instant credits on top of these sticker drops. Also watch for carrier promos that pair bill credits with unlocked pricing; the fine print (and total cost of ownership) matters.

Big Screens See Big Price Cuts on Samsung Monitors

The sweet spot for display deals is unmistakable: Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor is down to about $699.99, a hefty $300 off. With a 32:9 aspect ratio and Dual QHD resolution (5120 x 1440), it effectively replaces a pair of 27-inch QHD panels. The 1000R curve wraps into your field of view, and a 144Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time keeps motion crisp. Support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA DisplayHDR 600 rounds out a spec sheet built for immersive sim racing, open-world games, and expansive productivity layouts.

If you don’t need the ultrawide experience, there are excellent midrange cuts: the 32-inch Odyssey G55C QHD curved panel sits near $273.83, the G50D 32-inch QHD around $249.99, and a straightforward 32-inch flat monitor close to $149. For compact setups, a 27-inch Odyssey G5 has dropped to roughly $159.99, while the 27-inch Essential Monitor hovers near $119.99—solid pricing for a secondary screen or home office build.

Before buying, confirm your graphics card can drive 5120 x 1440 at the refresh rate you want, and check that the panel uses the cable standard you expect (DisplayPort 1.4 for high-bandwidth modes). If you use monitor arms, confirm VESA mount compatibility and weight limits—ultrawides are front-heavy compared with typical 27-inch displays.

Samsung Laptop and Chromebook Savings This Week

The standout notebook drop is Galaxy Book5 360 at roughly $943.82, a sizable $406.17 discount. It’s a flexible 2-in-1 with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, Intel Core Ultra 7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Battery estimates land around 19 hours in mixed use, and fast charging can push the pack to roughly one-third capacity in under an hour—handy if you bounce between meetings. If you own other Samsung gear, the device-to-device handoff and Quick Share integration streamline daily workflows.

Need more horsepower and a brighter OLED? Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 is listed near $1,299.99 (about $200 off). For lightweight tasks and classroom use, Chromebook deals are plentiful: Chromebook Plus V2 sits near $269.08, and Galaxy Chromebook Go hovers around $251.99. With Chromebooks, prioritize RAM and storage—4GB/64GB is fine for basic browsing, but 8GB/128GB stretches the usable lifespan considerably.

How to Maximize Samsung Discounts and Save More

Stack your savings. Samsung’s education, first responders, and military storefronts often add another 10–15% on top of public sale prices. Trade-ins typically deliver instant credit, not mail-in rebates, which makes a difference at checkout. Bundles can be especially lucrative: watch for phone purchases that unlock reduced pricing on Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, or storage upgrades for laptops and tablets.

Price history matters. Retailers sometimes inflate “list” prices to magnify a discount. Track typical street pricing, compare multiple sellers, and read return policies carefully. Consumer Reports and similar organizations recommend inspecting refurbished and “renewed” listings for warranty coverage and battery health—two variables that determine whether a budget buy stays a bargain.

Bottom Line: The Best Samsung Deals to Grab Today

This week’s Samsung deals are unusually well-balanced: a flagship phone at a real discount, an ultrawide monitor at an all-purpose sweet spot, and laptops that undercut recent street prices. Inventory moves fast when cuts hit this deep, so zero in on the configuration you need, verify the warranty and return window, and pounce while the numbers are still in your favor.