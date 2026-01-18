Samsung Wallet Adds Digital Keys For Toyota RAV4

Samsung Wallet is adding full-fledged digital car key support for Toyota’s RAV4, bringing phone-as-key convenience to one of the most popular SUVs on the road. The rollout starts with the latest RAV4 and enables lock and unlock, remote start, hands-free entry with ultra-wideband, and secure key sharing managed inside Samsung’s app. Additional Toyota models are slated to follow, with initial availability in the United States, Canada, and Mexico ahead of a wider European launch.

What the Digital Key Enables on the Toyota RAV4

With a compatible Galaxy device, RAV4 owners can approach, unlock, and start the vehicle without taking the phone out of a pocket or bag. Samsung Wallet also lets owners share a digital key with family members or trusted contacts, and revoke or update that access at any time. The underlying approach follows the Car Connectivity Consortium’s Digital Key 3.0 framework, which combines ultra-wideband (UWB) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for precise ranging and robust security against relay attacks.

UWB makes the “walk up and drive” experience possible by measuring distance with centimeter-level accuracy, while NFC provides a practical fallback path for tap-to-unlock on a broader set of phones. In practice, that means the RAV4’s digital key behaves like a modern key fob, but with the added control and auditability of a smartphone app. According to Samsung’s announcements and CCC guidance, this architecture is designed to resist spoofing and support fine-grained permissions, from full driving privileges to temporary access for a valet or technician.

Device and Model Compatibility for Samsung Digital Keys

At launch, support centers on the newest Toyota RAV4. Samsung says more Toyota vehicles are in the pipeline, though specific nameplates have not been detailed. Initially, the feature is rolling out in North America, with Europe to follow.

On the phone side, UWB-capable Galaxy devices get first dibs. That includes models such as the Galaxy S21 Plus and newer, the Galaxy S20 Ultra and newer, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and later. NFC-based access will expand availability to a wider range of Samsung phones, including the Galaxy Z Flip line and the Galaxy A56, once that phase goes live. Samsung maintains a device list and notes that feature parity can vary depending on region and carrier certifications.

Why the Toyota RAV4 Digital Key Support Matters

The RAV4 consistently ranks among the best-selling SUVs in North America and remains one of the top-selling SUVs globally, based on industry tallies from organizations like S&P Global Mobility and BestSellingCars. Bringing digital keys to a mass-market, high-volume model greatly accelerates real-world exposure for phone-as-key tech. It nudges digital keys from a luxury-car novelty into a mainstream expectation.

Consumer appetite appears to be there. J.D. Power’s Tech Experience reports have tracked rising interest in convenience features such as phone-based access, even as automakers refine reliability and onboarding. Marrying Toyota’s scale with Samsung’s Wallet infrastructure could meaningfully increase the number of drivers who use a digital key every day.

How Samsung’s Digital Keys Stack Up Against Rivals

Samsung’s move pushes Android-side momentum in a space where Apple’s Wallet has been active with partners like BMW and the Hyundai Motor Group. Google Wallet also supports digital car keys with select automakers. Samsung has broadened its footprint over the past year with brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Volvo; adding Toyota puts the feature where shoppers are in greatest numbers.

The technical direction across the industry is converging on the CCC Digital Key 3.0 spec, particularly for passive entry with UWB. That common baseline should make future cross-device and cross-brand experiences more consistent, while letting each platform differentiate on setup flow, sharing controls, and integration with other wallet items like payments and IDs.

What Owners Should Know Before Setting Up Digital Keys

Owners will need a compatible RAV4 trim and an eligible Galaxy phone. Expect to authenticate through both Samsung Wallet and Toyota’s connected services during initial enrollment, with vehicle ownership verification steps guided by the in-car display and the phone. UWB should be enabled on the phone for hands-free entry, while NFC will support tap-based access on broader devices once that expands. If a shared key is no longer needed—or a phone is lost—access can be revoked through the Wallet’s management screen.

Some features, such as remote start and long-distance lock status, may rely on the vehicle’s telematics connection. Day-to-day unlocking and driving with UWB, however, are designed to work locally between the phone and car for speed and resilience.

The Bottom Line on Samsung Wallet Keys for Toyota RAV4

Digital keys in Samsung Wallet arriving on the Toyota RAV4 mark a meaningful step toward making smartphone access routine for everyday drivers. With UWB convenience, NFC inclusivity, and shareable access keys, the feature aligns with industry standards and meets real-world needs. As Samsung and Toyota extend support to more models and regions, the RAV4’s scale could turn digital keys from a nice-to-have into a default expectation.