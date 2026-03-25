Samsung Unveils Galaxy A37 And A57 With Premium Perks

Samsung is sharpening its midrange playbook with the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57, a pair of sub-$600 phones that import several flagship-flavored touches—think 120Hz AMOLED screens, water resistance, and AI photo tricks—without the sticker shock of a top-tier device. Priced at $449 and $549 respectively, they land squarely in the sweet spot for buyers who want polish and staying power at a sensible cost.

Premium build quality and IP68-rated durability

For the first time on Samsung’s midrange line, both phones carry an IP68 rating, a protection tier historically reserved for pricier flagships. In practical terms, that means the devices are dust-tight and resistant to water immersion—handy insurance against rain, pool splashes, or beach mishaps. It’s a quiet but meaningful upgrade that reduces the list of reasons to stretch for a premium model.

There are subtle physical differences. The A57 trims bulk, coming in 0.5mm thinner and 27g lighter than the A37, which makes it a touch more comfortable over long scrolling sessions. Color options lean playful on the A37—Awesome Charcoal, Awesome Lavender, Graygreen, and Awesome White—while the A57 keeps it understated in Awesome Navy.

Displays and everyday performance with 120Hz AMOLED

Both phones share a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel that refreshes up to 120Hz. That’s a tangible step up in smoothness, effectively delivering up to 100% higher refresh versus a 60Hz screen when you’re flicking through feeds or gaming. Samsung’s midrange OLEDs have matured to a point where color pop, contrast, and outdoor legibility typically approach what you’d expect from the brand’s pricier models.

Under the hood, each runs an Exynos chipset tuned for brisk app launches and fluid multitasking. Memory and storage tiers mirror the market’s most popular picks: the A37 offers 6GB or 8GB of RAM, while the A57 standardizes at 8GB; both come in 128GB or 256GB variants. A 5,000mAh battery anchors each device—an endurance-friendly capacity that, paired with Samsung’s power management and adaptive refresh behavior, should make all-day use routine for most people.

Camera hardware differences and helpful AI extras

Samsung splits the camera systems just enough to justify the price gap. The A37 lines up a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and 5MP macro, with a 12MP selfie camera. The A57 swaps in a higher-spec 12MP ultrawide alongside the 50MP main and 5MP macro, keeping the 12MP front shooter. The difference won’t rewrite photography rules, but ultrawide sharpness and edge detail should tilt in the A57’s favor.

Software is doing more of the heavy lifting across both models. The A57 adds Best Face and Auto Trim—AI tools designed to rescue group shots with better expressions and tidy up framing—while the A37 still enjoys a robust slate of Galaxy AI editing features and the now-familiar Circle to Search. In practice, this means fewer throwaway photos and faster edits without third-party apps. It’s a clear sign that computational photography isn’t just a flagship story anymore.

Software support, One UI refinements, and longevity

Both phones ship with Android 16 and Samsung’s One UI refinements on top. Samsung has steadily expanded long-term software support on its midrange devices in recent cycles, a strategy that industry watchers at IDC and Counterpoint Research have credited with improving resale value and user satisfaction. While exact promises vary by model, the trend is unmistakable: midrange buyers no longer need to accept short software lifespans.

Positioning in a crowded midrange smartphone market

The $400–$600 bracket is where Android competition is fiercest, with rivals like Google’s Pixel A-series, OnePlus Nord, Motorola’s Edge line, and Nothing’s Phone 2a battling for attention. Flagship prices and rising component costs have nudged many shoppers into this tier, and Samsung’s A-series has historically thrived here—Counterpoint identified earlier entries like the Galaxy A51 among the world’s best-selling phones in past cycles.

That context matters. With IP68 durability, 120Hz AMOLED, sizable batteries, and meaningful camera software, the A37 and A57 aren’t trying to outgun premium devices so much as erase pain points that used to define cheaper phones. If you want the lighter, slightly sharper option with a couple of extra AI tricks, the A57 makes the case. If you want more color choices and flexibility on RAM at a lower price, the A37 looks like the smarter buy.

Taken together, these devices underscore a broader shift: features that once separated $1,000 flagships are quickly standardizing in the midrange. That’s good news for buyers—and a clear signal that Samsung intends to keep the A-series at the center of the value conversation.