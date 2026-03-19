Samsung TV Owners Get Three Months of AMC Plus Free

Samsung has rolled out a limited-time offer that gives eligible Samsung TV owners three months of AMC Plus at no cost. The promotion is aimed at new AMC Plus subscribers and can be activated directly on a compatible Samsung television through Samsung Checkout, making sign-up fast and frictionless.

What the AMC Plus Deal Includes for Samsung TV Users

The offer covers a full 90 days of AMC Plus access, unlocking ad-free on-demand viewing for most titles, along with select live and branded channel experiences where available. AMC Plus brings together acclaimed series and films from AMC, IFC, SundanceTV, and BBC America, and it typically includes access to genre hubs such as Shudder and Sundance Now, giving Samsung TV users a broad slate to sample without paying upfront.

For viewers who have been debating yet another subscription, this trial removes the barrier to entry at a time when streaming stacks are already crowded. Research from Leichtman Research Group finds the average U.S. household holds roughly four streaming subscriptions, highlighting why risk-free trials still matter for discovery and churn reduction.

Eligibility and Supported Samsung TVs for This Offer

The promotion is open to new AMC Plus subscribers only. If you are a current or former AMC Plus member, the offer will not apply. It is also limited to Samsung TVs that support the AMC Plus app; in practice, that means most models from 2018 or newer. Availability can vary by region and device, so the on-screen offer details on your TV are the final word on eligibility.

Samsung says the sign-up process mirrors the standard AMC Plus enrollment, with the added convenience of Samsung Checkout handling verification and billing in a single on-TV flow. You will need a Samsung Account and a valid payment method to activate the free period.

How to Redeem the AMC Plus Trial on Your Samsung TV

Getting started is straightforward.

Power on your TV and open the Apps section, then search for AMC Plus. Install and launch the app. If your device qualifies, select the 90-day “On Us” offer. Follow the prompts to sign in with (or create) your Samsung Account. Confirm the trial via Samsung Checkout.

After the three-month period ends, the plan automatically renews at the standard monthly rate unless you cancel. You can manage or cancel through the AMC Plus app or your Samsung account settings on the TV. As always, read the on-screen terms carefully—some content and features can differ by territory and device.

Why This Streaming Deal Makes Sense for Samsung and AMC

For Samsung, premium streaming trials help keep users engaged on Tizen-powered TVs and reduce the steps between curiosity and sign-up. For AMC Networks, it’s a targeted way to acquire high-intent viewers on the biggest screen in the home—often the most valuable surface for long-form engagement. Measurement firms like Nielsen have shown that streaming now commands the largest share of total TV time, and leaning into OEM partnerships is one way platforms stand out inside crowded app menus.

Promotions like this also cut against rising streaming churn. Industry trackers such as Antenna have documented elevated cancellation rates across the sector, prompting services to use time-bound offers to boost trial conversion while showcasing exclusive franchises.

What to Watch First on AMC Plus During Your Free Trial

If you want to make the most of three free months, start with recent AMC headliners and cult favorites. The Walking Dead universe entries like Daryl Dixon and The Ones Who Live have drawn dedicated followings. Dark Winds delivers prestige crime drama set in the Southwest, while Interview with the Vampire reimagines Anne Rice’s classic with cinematic polish.

Beyond AMC, the bundle’s genre wings are a major draw. Shudder caters to horror fans with originals like Creepshow and fan-favorite programming such as The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs. Sundance Now leans into international dramas and true crime, with series like A Discovery of Witches resonating with viewers who prefer character-driven storytelling.

Fine Print to Keep in Mind Before You Activate This Offer

This is a one-time, limited-time promotion for eligible Samsung TV owners who are new to AMC Plus. You must activate through the AMC Plus app on a supported Samsung TV using Samsung Checkout. After the free period ends, regular monthly billing begins unless canceled in time. Content libraries and feature sets can vary by market, and specific terms shown on your TV take precedence.

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to try AMC Plus, this Samsung offer is about as low-risk as it gets. Activate it on your living room screen, explore for three months, and decide if it earns a spot alongside your regular streaming rotation.