Samsung The Frame Pro 65-inch gets a rare $600 price cut

The 65-inch Samsung The Frame Pro is taking a rare $600 price cut, bringing the design-first TV down to $1,497.99 at Amazon from a list price of $2,097.99. That 29% discount puts one of Samsung’s most talked-about living room centerpieces within reach for buyers who want a screen that looks like art when it’s off and a premium TV when it’s on.

The deal at a glance: model, price, and savings overview

Model: 65-inch Samsung The Frame Pro (LS03FW, 2025)

Current sale price: $1,497.99

Savings: $600 off the listed price, a 29% markdown

At roughly $23 per inch, this is one of the most aggressive per-inch values we’ve seen for The Frame Pro since launch, based on typical third-party pricing trends.

If you’ve been eyeing The Frame but waiting for a substantial dip, this qualifies. Historically, premium lifestyle models don’t spend long at their lowest prices, so expect fluctuations as inventory moves.

What sets the Samsung Frame Pro apart from other TVs

The Frame Pro upgrades Samsung’s décor-friendly formula with a virtually glare-free, matte-finish panel that minimizes reflections from windows and lamps. In bright rooms, that matters. Reviewers who lab-test reflectivity, such as RTINGS, have consistently noted the impact of matte coatings in diffusing harsh glare without muddying detail.

Under the hood, the Pro model uses a Neo QLED panel with mini-LEDs for tighter backlight control than traditional edge-lit sets. The result: punchier HDR highlights and better uniformity for mixed scenes. The TV supports modern gaming features—HDMI 2.1 bandwidth, 4K up to 120Hz, variable refresh rate, and Auto Low Latency Mode—making it a credible option for console or PC play without sacrificing style.

When you’re not streaming or gaming, Art Mode turns the display into a gallery wall. You can browse a curated collection of works in the Art Store or upload personal photography. The subtle canvas-like texture of the matte layer helps artwork read as a print rather than a backlit panel, a trick most glossy TVs can’t pull off. Custom magnetic bezels (sold separately) and the included Slim Fit Wall Mount complete the illusion by hanging the set close to the wall.

Cable clutter is tamed by Samsung’s One Connect approach. With the Pro system’s hub placed off to the side, you can run a single connection to the display area and keep devices stashed out of sight. For open-concept spaces and renters trying to avoid invasive installs, that’s a practical win.

How this sale price compares with similar 65-inch TVs

Design-centric TVs rarely see cuts this steep within their latest model cycle. For context, mainstream 65-inch mini-LED sets commonly hover around $1,000 to $1,400 on sale, while style-forward or gallery-mount models command a premium due to industrial design and bundled mounting hardware. Meanwhile, top-tier 65-inch OLEDs can land between $1,800 and $2,500 during promotions, trading anti-glare resilience for perfect blacks.

Samsung continues to lead global TV unit shipments according to Omdia, and The Frame line has become a standout for buyers who prioritize aesthetics without giving up modern specs. That broad demand is partly why large discounts grab attention—they don’t often last.

Who should jump on this deal and why it may fit your home

If your living room is bathed in daylight or you find glossy screens distracting, the Frame Pro’s matte, anti-glare finish is a smart fit. It’s equally compelling for design-minded households where a black rectangle would dominate the space. Art Mode is more than a screensaver—paired with well-chosen frames and lighting, it blends in like a curated print.

Gamers who also care about décor will appreciate the HDMI 2.1 feature set, and anyone trying to reduce visual clutter will benefit from the discreet hub and slim mount. If you want absolute black levels for dark-room cinema, an OLED alternative remains the reference, but few sets look this natural when “off.”

Smart buying notes to ensure a smooth setup and return

Measure wall stud spacing and sightlines before buying; the included Slim Fit Wall Mount aims for a nearly flush hang, but proper placement is crucial for that framed-art effect. Budget for a bezel if you want a wood or color accent—those are optional accessories. Art Store access is subscription-based, though you can display your own images at no additional cost.

Finally, confirm return windows and delivery options, especially if you need white-glove mounting. Big-screen shipments can be cumbersome, and having setup handled professionally helps preserve that clean, gallery look The Frame Pro promises.