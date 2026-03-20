Samsung Teases Galaxy A Launch With A57 and A37 Renders

Samsung has begun teasing its next Galaxy A Series launch just as high-quality images of the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 surface, offering the clearest look yet at the company’s next wave of mid-range phones. The renders, shared by noted tipster Evan Blass, line up with months of whispers about design tweaks, fresh colors, and a more premium build for at least one model.

Best Look Yet at Galaxy A57 and A37 Renders

The latest images showcase the Galaxy A57 in four finishes — Awesome Lilac, Awesome Icy Blue, Awesome Charcoal, and Awesome Navy — with the familiar “floating” triple camera layout and cleaner lines. Some variants display a subtle saturated ring around the camera array, a small flourish that separates it visually from prior A5x designs.

The Galaxy A37 appears in Awesome Greygreen, Awesome Lavender, and Awesome Charcoal. A previously rumored white option is absent in this round, suggesting either a staggered market release or a narrower initial palette. Side-by-side comparisons hint at slightly thicker display bezels on the A37, a typical trade-off that helps Samsung maintain price separation within the A lineup.

Design signals point to a step up in build quality

Blass’s track record lends weight to one of the most eye-catching rumors: a metal frame for the Galaxy A57. Samsung’s teaser for the upcoming A Series event emphasizes a gleaming edge, which dovetails neatly with expectations of a sturdier chassis. Previous leaks also suggested the A57 could slim down below 7mm, pushing the mid-range toward a more flagship-like in-hand feel without abandoning the A Series’ practical design ethos.

The A37, meanwhile, appears to stick with a more conservative construction, reinforcing the lineup’s usual formula: premium touches on the A5x tier, value-first focus on the A3x. Both models retain Samsung’s minimalist rear aesthetic and flat sides, a design language that has proven durable across the brand’s 2023–2024 refreshes.

Rumored specs and a significant charging leap

Under the hood, both phones are expected to move to newer Exynos silicon, paired with 5,000mAh batteries. The bigger headline is charging: multiple reports point to 45W fast charging on both devices, which would mark a notable jump over the 25W ceiling seen on many prior A Series handsets. If realized, that would even outpace the charging rate of Samsung’s baseline S flagship from the current generation.

Camera hardware is rumored to remain largely unchanged, signaling that Samsung may be focusing on build quality, power efficiency, and charging as the primary upgrades this cycle. Another noteworthy tidbit is potential eSIM support for the Galaxy A57, likely dependent on regional carrier readiness. As with recent Galaxy models, a charger in the box is unlikely, keeping with the company’s sustainability commitments.

Why the upcoming Galaxy A launch matters for Samsung

Samsung’s A Series does the quiet heavy lifting in the company’s portfolio. Analyst firms such as Counterpoint Research and Canalys consistently find that A-branded devices dominate Samsung’s shipment mix across Europe, India, and Southeast Asia, where price-sensitive buyers expect long battery life, dependable software, and clean design without flagship pricing.

That context explains the attention to detail on the A57’s frame and the push toward faster charging. Last year’s A5x and A3x models earned praise for stability and battery endurance; pushing wired speeds to 45W and tightening build quality would directly address two of the most-requested upgrades while preserving the value proposition. In software, Samsung has been expanding long-term update policies across its lineup, and it would be surprising if the A57 and A37 did not continue that trajectory.

Samsung Teaser Drops As Galaxy A Launch Nears

Samsung’s official teaser confirms an imminent A Series unveiling but stops short of naming models. The spotlight on a shiny frame strongly hints at the A57’s metal upgrade, and the steady cadence of leaks suggests both devices are close to retail. Expect regional availability and pricing to be clarified at the event, with market rollouts typically staged to align with carrier promotions and key retail windows.

Bottom line: the Galaxy A57 and A37 are shaping up to be practical, targeted upgrades. If the charging boost and premium frame bear out, Samsung’s mid-range could punch even harder in 2024 — and that matters in a segment where small refinements often translate into millions of units sold.