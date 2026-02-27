Samsung Signals No Galaxy S26 Edge Or TriFold 2

Samsung is tapping the brakes on two of its boldest phone experiments, with an executive signaling that follow-ups to the Galaxy S25 Edge and the Galaxy Z TriFold are unlikely in the near term. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Mobile Experience COO Won-Joon Choi outlined why the company is re-centering on safer bets, even as it keeps foldables in the spotlight.

Why The Galaxy S25 Edge Lost Momentum In The Market

The Galaxy S25 Edge arrived as an ultra-slim flagship alternative, measuring around 5.8mm and positioned as a response to the rising appetite for lighter, thinner devices. It undercut rivals like the iPhone 17 Air on features, but it didn’t outpace Samsung’s mainstream Galaxy S25 lineup where it counts most: unit sales.

Choi acknowledged that the Edge’s sell-through trailed expectations, which tracks with broader market behavior. According to Counterpoint Research, the global top-selling phones list is dominated by mainstream slab flagships and upper-midrange models, with niche form factors rarely breaking into the volume tiers. For Samsung, that spells potential cannibalization without commensurate uplift.

The physics also worked against the Edge. Extreme thinness often forces tougher trade-offs around battery capacity, thermal headroom, camera module height, and radio performance. Reviewers praised the engineering feat but consistently compared it unfavorably with the core S25 models on endurance and all-around versatility—two metrics buyers consistently prioritize.

Galaxy Z TriFold Technology Meets Real-World Reality

The Galaxy Z TriFold showcased Samsung’s display and hinge prowess, but even internally it was treated more as a proof of concept than the start of a mass-market family. Choi pointed to limited consumer appeal and formidable engineering hurdles—and those hurdles compound fast with each extra fold.

Panel yield is a prime example. If a single large flexible OLED panel has a respectable manufacturing yield, combining two hinges and three display segments multiplies the chances that any single component failure scraps the device. Display Supply Chain Consultants has long noted that yield is the make-or-break metric for foldables, and doubling complexity effectively taxes both cost and output. Add in the reinforced hinge assemblies, ultra-thin glass stacks, and crease mitigation layers, and the economics get unforgiving.

Then there’s sticker shock. With a price hovering near $3,000, a double-fold device must deliver a laptop-adjacent productivity payoff to win over mainstream buyers. Yet most people still prize simplicity, pocketability, and durability. Industry trackers estimate foldables represented roughly 1%–2% of global smartphone shipments recently, about 15–16 million units a year out of a market exceeding a billion. That’s healthy growth for a new category but not enough to carry an ultra-premium subsegment on its own.

What Stays On Samsung’s Product Roadmap For Foldables

Samsung isn’t abandoning foldables—it’s doubling down on the format with the broadest upside. Choi indicated that a wider Galaxy Z Fold variant is moving forward, a change users have been asking for to improve typing comfort, split-screen multitasking, and media viewing. A single, stronger hinge, lighter materials, and more mature UTG stacks can deliver tangible gains without tripling complexity.

This strategy mirrors competitive pressure. Devices like the OnePlus Open, Honor Magic V series, and Huawei’s inward- and outward-folding models have shown that balanced aspect ratios and reduced weight can convert fence-sitters. Analysts at IDC and Counterpoint have also highlighted how software optimizations—from adaptive taskbars to large-screen layouts—drive real-world utility on single-fold designs, which encourages developers to target one dominant canvas rather than many experimental ones.

Implications For Buyers And The Ecosystem

The signal is clear: expect iterative, customer-driven improvements to mainstream slabs and single-folders, not rapid-fire spinoffs. If you own an S25 Edge or a TriFold, there’s little reason to panic. Samsung’s recent software policy extends long-term Android OS and security updates for flagships, and the company has a track record of servicing niche devices well beyond their launch window.

For developers and accessory makers, fewer form factors means less fragmentation and more predictable targets. It also increases the odds that large-screen Android features—from drag-and-drop between apps to enhanced stylus support—get better, faster, because the user base concentrates on designs with meaningful scale.

Could the Edge or TriFold return? Choi left the door cracked open. But unless costs fall, yields improve, and clear demand emerges, Samsung appears content to channel its R&D into refining what already resonates. The next big leap may still come—just not as a razor-thin slab or a triple-folding showpiece.