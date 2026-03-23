Samsung Shelves Radical S Pen Shift For S27 Ultra

Samsung is reportedly stepping back from a dramatic rethink of the S Pen experience on its next Ultra flagship. Industry sources cited by Korea’s ET News say the company has paused plans to switch the Galaxy S27 Ultra to a slimmer, digitizer-less display, a move that would have reworked how the stylus is detected. The upshot for users: S Pen support is expected to remain intact on the S27 Ultra, while some charging hardware ambitions may wait their turn.

Rumor Points To Digitizer Staying Put On S27 Ultra

Samsung had been exploring a new display stack that removes the dedicated digitizer layer normally used for stylus input. In current Ultra phones, that layer enables electromagnetic resonance (EMR) so the S Pen can be sensed precisely without a battery inside the pen. Dropping it would have shaved thickness and potentially weight, supporting the company’s broader push toward sleeker devices.

According to ET News, that approach is no longer targeted for the immediate next cycle. The S26 Ultra already trimmed its profile to 7.9mm, and internal discussions reportedly concluded there isn’t a strong consumer pull to go much thinner at the expense of complexity or trade-offs elsewhere. Keeping the conventional EMR digitizer also preserves the low-latency, pressure-sensitive performance that power users expect and that Samsung developed over a decade of collaboration with suppliers such as Wacom.

Why Magnets And EMR Clash In Stylus-Enabled Phones

The decision may ripple into another hot feature area: magnetic wireless charging. The Wireless Power Consortium’s Qi2 standard leans on a ring of internal magnets to align phone and charger for better efficiency and consistent 15W performance. Those magnets, however, sit near the charging coil and can create interference challenges for an EMR digitizer, which also relies on finely tuned electromagnetic fields to track the pen’s position and pressure.

Engineering around this isn’t impossible—careful shielding, material choices, and firmware calibration can mitigate crosstalk—but it adds complexity. If Samsung keeps the traditional digitizer in the S27 Ultra, it could delay full-scale use of embedded alignment magnets to ensure the S Pen remains flawless. That would not preclude conventional Qi charging, but it might slow a move to magnet-first charging ecosystems similar to what accessory makers have built around other platforms.

Slimmer Phones Are Not A Silver Bullet For Flagships

The reported rethink highlights a broader market reality. Surveys of premium-phone buyers consistently rank camera quality, battery life, and durability ahead of extreme thinness, according to analyses from firms like Counterpoint Research. Ultra-thin enclosures can constrain battery capacity or optical hardware, and they raise thermal management hurdles. Samsung’s current trajectory suggests it would rather protect marquee experiences—S Pen fidelity, all-day power, and robust cameras—than chase another fraction of a millimeter.

Practically, keeping the digitizer also safeguards creator workflows. EMR enables hover actions, tilt recognition, and palm rejection with the low latency that artists and note-takers notice instantly. While emerging “digitizer-less” methods can emulate some behavior using the display’s touch electrodes and AI-assisted signal processing, they have yet to prove parity under all conditions, especially along screen edges and at high sampling rates.

Foldables Could Be Samsung’s Testbed For Stylus Tech

There is growing chatter that Samsung will expand stylus support across upcoming foldables, including a rumored wider book-style model. Because recent foldables experimented with different display stacks and, at times, dropped the EMR layer to slim down, they present a natural sandbox to trial digitizer-less stylus tech. If those devices can demonstrate reliable input without a dedicated digitizer, lessons learned could flow back to future Ultra phones after the S27 cycle.

What To Watch Next As S27 Ultra Plans Solidify

If the report holds, the S27 Ultra should stay the course on traditional S Pen hardware while Samsung reevaluates magnetic charging integration and long-term slimming strategies. Keep an eye on three signals: whether Samsung announces broader Qi2 alignment-ring support in its flagship line, whether foldables reintroduce stylus input via a new method, and whether component suppliers like Wacom tout next-gen EMR layers that are thinner, lighter, or more interference-resistant.

For now, the takeaway is straightforward. Samsung appears to be prioritizing a proven S Pen experience over an aggressive display redesign, reflecting both user priorities and the intricate physics at play when stylus tech, magnets, and wireless power all share the same few millimeters of space.