Samsung Reveals Galaxy S26 Line And Buds4 At Unpacked

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Unpacked doubled down on “agentic” AI and privacy, headlined by the Galaxy S26 series and new Galaxy Buds4. The message was clear: your phone should anticipate needs, carry out tasks, and protect your data without you babysitting it.

From multi-agent automation across the S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra to a first-of-its-kind Privacy Display baked into the Ultra’s panel, Samsung framed the event as a step beyond assistant chat into phones that act on your behalf.

Key highlights and specifications of the Galaxy S26 series

The S26 family runs Android 16 with One UI 8.5 and, in key markets, uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy. Samsung says the Ultra delivers up to a 19% CPU uplift, a 39% NPU boost, and a 24% GPU improvement over the prior generation—headroom built for on-device AI and demanding graphics.

Pricing lands at $899.99 for Galaxy S26, $1,099.99 for S26+, and $1,299.99 for S26 Ultra. Preorders are open with general availability to follow through carriers and Samsung’s retail partners.

The standard S26 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display and a 4,300mAh battery, while the S26+ steps up to a 6.7-inch QHD+ panel and 4,900mAh cell. Both inherit the core AI capabilities and 120Hz adaptive refresh seen across the line.

Agentic AI features take center stage across Galaxy S26

Samsung’s ecosystem now blends multiple agents—Bixby, Google Gemini, and Perplexity—so users can trigger actions by voice or a single tap and let multi-step workflows run in the background. Think ordering dinner via Grubhub without hopping apps, or the Now Nudge feature surfacing a friend’s trip photos the moment they ask for them.

Circle to Search gains multi-object recognition, allowing identification of several items in one image. The throughline is less friction: fewer context switches, more outcomes. Analysts at Counterpoint Research have flagged on-device AI as a key driver for upgrades, and Samsung is clearly positioning the S26 to ride that wave.

Galaxy S26 Ultra adds a built-in Privacy Display for security

The Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces a novel Privacy Display that narrows viewing angles on demand, making the screen appear dim or blank to anyone not looking head-on. Unlike adhesive privacy films, this is integrated at the panel level, with granular controls to apply it system-wide or only to sensitive moments like PIN entry.

Samsung calls it pixel-level privacy. In a year when regulators and enterprises are scrutinizing data exposure on mobile devices, this hardware-native approach feels timely and more elegant than after-market workarounds.

Performance improvements and camera upgrades on Galaxy S26

The S26 Ultra pairs its silicon gains with a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 120Hz adaptive refresh, and up to 2600 nits peak brightness for outdoor legibility. A redesigned vapor chamber targets sustained performance for gaming and AI workloads, feeding into a 5,000mAh battery.

Super Fast Charging 3.0 brings the battery to 75% in around 30 minutes, easing top-ups between meetings or matches. On imaging, the Ultra carries a 200MP wide camera, 50MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 50MP 5x telephoto, with 100x digital zoom and 8K/30fps video. A new APV codec aims at pro workflows with higher-quality capture and tighter control in post.

The S26 and S26+ opt for more compact setups centered on a 50MP main sensor with 3x optical and up to 30x digital zoom—still backed by the same AI stack for smarter stabilization, semantic scene understanding, and faster low-light processing.

Photo Assist now supports natural-language edits: change the time of day, repair missing edges, even tweak clothing in a shot with text prompts. Creative Studio unifies generation tools for stickers, wallpapers, and invites, streamlining what used to require several apps.

Document Scan cleans up creases and fingerprints and stitches multi-page captures into a single PDF. For on-call security, AI-powered Call Screening summarizes unknown callers’ intent, while Privacy Alerts flag when apps with device admin privileges try to access sensitive data. Those safeguards align with best practices outlined by organizations like the National Institute of Standards and Technology for minimizing user risk.

Galaxy Buds4 and Buds4 Pro gain hands-free AI controls

Samsung’s new earbuds extend the agentic story with hands-free triggers for Bixby, Gemini, and Perplexity. A wider woofer with roughly 19.8% more effective area, 24-bit/96kHz audio, improved ANC, and Adaptive EQ target clearer sound and steadier noise reduction in real-world environments.

Head Gesture controls let users nod to accept calls or interact with Bixby without touching an earbud. The fresh “blade” design—developed using ear-shape simulation data—aims for a more stable fit, which matters as earbuds become persistent voice interfaces rather than just passive audio devices.

The big picture: cohesion across hardware, software, and AI

Unpacked was less about a single headline spec and more about cohesion: silicon tuned for AI, software that acts for you, and hardware that respects privacy. If Samsung’s bet is right, the next competitive edge isn’t just faster chips—it’s phones and wearables that get things done with minimal fuss while keeping prying eyes out.