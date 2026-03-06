Samsung Renames Internet App to Browser on Galaxy Phones

Samsung has quietly rebranded its long-standing Android web app, changing the on-device name from Internet to Browser. The switch appears in the latest release running on the Galaxy S26 line, signaling a subtle but strategic shift in how the company wants users to find and think about its default web experience.

What Changes for Users with Samsung’s Browser Rename

The most immediate difference is what you see in the app drawer and onboarding screens: Browser, not Internet. Bookmarks, passwords, and settings carry over unchanged, but muscle memory may not—anyone accustomed to typing “Internet” to launch the app will need to search “Browser” instead. You’ll also spot a refreshed icon with brighter hues and heavier blur, part of a broader visual polish.

Feature-wise, the core experience remains familiar. That means robust ad-blocking support via extensions, privacy controls like Smart Anti-Tracking, and tight integration with Galaxy hardware. The rebrand does not strip capabilities; it reframes them under a name that’s more literal and easier to parse at a glance.

Rollout and Compatibility Across Galaxy Devices

The new identity is live on a Galaxy S26 Ultra we tested running version 29.0.4.45. Elsewhere, the Play Store and Galaxy Store still list the app as Samsung Internet, and Samsung’s support pages continue to reference the older name. That mismatch hints at a phased rollout—likely tied to the newest One UI build—before the change ripples through older devices and official properties.

In other words, don’t be surprised if your Galaxy phone still shows Internet today. Naming, icons, and storefront metadata often update on different schedules, and OEMs sometimes gate UI changes to recent flagships first to monitor feedback.

Ask AI Features and New Safety Additions in Browser

Alongside the rebrand, Samsung is rolling out Ask AI, a built-in assistant that can summarize pages, extract answers from long articles, and respond to prompts without switching apps. The experience is reminiscent of Perplexity’s Comet, but integrated directly into the browser’s UI. Availability is limited at launch to the US and South Korea, with broader support expected after early performance and cost evaluations.

Security also gets a nudge: the app now flags visits to potentially malicious sites more assertively. Combined with existing tracking protections and secret mode, the upgrade puts Browser closer to the “privacy by default” stance users increasingly expect, even if Chrome or Safari remains their primary client elsewhere.

Why the Rebrand Is Happening Now for Samsung’s Browser

Names matter—especially for default apps that compete with preinstalled rivals. Internet is a generic term that can blend into OS search results, assistant queries, and user support documentation. Browser is more explicit and consistent with how users refer to the task itself. It’s also a cleaner fit for global markets, where the word “browser” localizes more predictably than “internet” in launcher search and voice commands.

The rebrand can also help app store optimization. For years, the listing has been Samsung Internet Browser, which created a split identity between storefronts and on-device labels. Unifying around Browser reduces that cognitive load and aligns with how competitors emphasize function first—think Chrome or Safari—while the Samsung name handles brand recognition in listings and system dialogs.

Market Context for Samsung’s Mobile Browser Strategy

Samsung’s browser consistently ranks as the third most-used mobile browser globally, far behind Chrome and Safari but ahead of many niche players. StatCounter’s recent tallies put Samsung’s share in the mid–single digits on mobile worldwide—roughly 6%—with Chrome holding a commanding lead and Safari entrenched on iOS. A name change won’t upend that hierarchy overnight, but even small reductions in friction can improve retention among Galaxy owners who might otherwise default to Chrome after setup.

The deeper play is differentiation. With Ask AI and tighter safety prompts, Samsung can argue that Browser is more helpful out of the box. If that story resonates—and if the rebrand clarifies where to tap—usage could inch upward across the vast Galaxy base without a heavy marketing push.

What to Watch Next as the Browser Rebrand Rolls Out

Expect the Browser label to expand beyond the S26 family as newer One UI builds seed to other models. Keep an eye on whether Samsung synchronizes the renaming across its website, support content, and store listings, and whether Ask AI scales beyond the initial regions. For now, the takeaway is simple: the app you knew as Internet is becoming Browser—same engine, sharper positioning, and a growing layer of AI on top.