Samsung Removes Gaming Hub Minigame And Unlocks Avatars

Samsung has quietly retired the egg-hatching minigame tucked inside its Gaming Hub app on Galaxy phones, but there’s a silver lining for anyone who cared about the rewards. With the latest update, all of the collectible avatars from the feature are now available to every user without any grinding.

The update to Gaming Hub version 8.0.00.19, which began rolling out via the Galaxy Store in late December, removes the “Creature Collection” mechanic that previously unlocked cutesy monsters as you logged game time and completed milestones. Community posts on Reddit and coverage by longtime Samsung trackers corroborate the change, which also drops the app’s Gaming timeline view that tracked achievements from a game’s install date.

In place of the minigame, Samsung is leaning into utility. The new build adds time-played comparisons so you can see how your hours stack up against other users across your most-played titles. It’s a small but more pragmatic addition that aligns with how most players actually use these dashboards.

Why Samsung retired the minigame in Gaming Hub

Samsung hasn’t published usage metrics, but the Creature Collection was an Easter egg more than a headline feature. Few Galaxy owners even realized it existed inside Gaming Hub (formerly known as Game Launcher), and engagement appeared limited based on community chatter. For an app meant to consolidate performance tweaks, notification controls, and game summaries, a hidden gamified loop may have been more clutter than value.

It also reflects a broader trend in mobile utilities: OEMs are trimming features that don’t directly improve performance or clarity. Where Chinese-brand tools emphasize overlays and aggressive game modes, Samsung’s recent revisions have skewed toward simple dashboards and fewer distractions.

The good news: Gaming Hub avatars are now for everyone

The upside is immediate. All of the formerly unlockable monster avatars from Creature Collection are now available by default as profile images inside Gaming Hub. You no longer need to hatch eggs, complete missions, or log a certain number of hours to get the designs you wanted.

If you’ve been collecting for months, this might sting a bit. But for the vast majority who never touched the feature, universal access removes the FOMO and gives the app a consistent look for social and squad features without the grind.

Open the Galaxy Store, search for Gaming Hub, and update to version 8.0.00.19 or newer. If you don’t see the change, try refreshing the Store’s Updates tab or restarting your device; staged rollouts can take time to reach all regions and devices.

To pick a new avatar, launch Gaming Hub, tap your profile image, choose Edit, and select from the full gallery of unlocked monsters. The choices should appear immediately once the app is updated.

What the change means for Galaxy gamers and parents

On balance, the shift simplifies Gaming Hub and nudges it closer to a clean companion app rather than a destination. The time-comparison view delivers a clearer sense of how you play, a data point that competitive players and parents alike actually use, while the avatar unlocks preserve a bit of personality.

Industry watchers have long noted that mobile gaming thrives on frictionless fun and fast feedback. By removing a niche mechanic and making cosmetic rewards universal, Samsung reduces friction without taking away anything essential. It’s not a headline-grabbing overhaul, but for millions of Galaxy devices with Gaming Hub preloaded, it’s a sensible course correction.

If you value the creature art, grab your favorite avatar now. If you never noticed the minigame, you still benefit from a lighter app and a clearer snapshot of your playtime—arguably the metrics that matter most.