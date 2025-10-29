Samsung Reduces Prices On Three Impressive TVs

The latest sales event from Samsung is quietly reshaping the value equation on big-screen TVs: 3 deals bring premium features into realistic price territory. In addition to those headline cuts, select soundbar bundles are able to reduce the total further by as much as $400 off, in what is one of the most tempting times that we’ve seen to upgrade without breaking the bank.

We delved into the lineup and identified three models that are a sweet spot for different buyers: a huge 75-inch QLED for movie enthusiasts, a 65-inch Mini LED for performance buffs, and the always-cool 65-inch design piece that can double up as wall art.

Big-screen value: 75-inch QEF1 4K QLED TV deal

If you desire cinematic scale for a little less, keep an eye on the 75-inch QEF1. It’s a proper 4K QLED panel, driven by the brand’s own Q4 AI Processor that analyzes content on the fly to enhance both color and sharpness. Samsung’s 100% color volume with Quantum Dot and Quantum HDR support produce rich colors and striking highlights for movies and streaming.

This model tops out at 60Hz, so if you want to do any competitive-level 120fps gaming, it’s not quite the right choice — but it does include Object Tracking Sound Lite for a bit of spatial lift when watching dialogue and effects. The most notable is the price: The 75-inch QEF1 currently has a $520 discount, which makes a genuinely massive screen more within reasonable reach.

Who it’s for: households that favor size and color-rich movie nights over advanced gaming features. In well-lit rooms, QLED’s natural brightness advantage over plain old LCDs also helps to mitigate glare without the price of Mini LED.

Performance sweet spot 65-inch Neo QLED QN1EF

For contrast control, motion handling, and gaming chops, the 65-inch QN1EF is the pick of the bunch. It replaces conventional backlighting with Quantum Matrix Mini LEDs, meaning the smallest LED light clusters for more precise local dimming and cleaner HDR highlights with fewer haloing artifacts around bright objects.

The panel can refresh at up to 144Hz, and the screen supports FreeSync Premium, which is great news for gamers who connect their PCs or consoles and would appreciate smooth-motion gameplay.

Under the hood, the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor leverages 20 neural networks for upscaling and scene-by-scene optimization, while Adaptive Sound Plus adjusts audio to the acoustics of your room. The current sticker is $749.99, following a wild $950 price chop, an unusually aggressive price for a Mini LED set with fast refresh support.

Who it’s for: sports fans and gamers looking for responsive motion and high peak brightness, but who don’t want the flagship price. Look for a variety of advanced HDMI features, variable refresh rate, and significantly improved black levels over standard edge-lit designs.

Style icon: 65-inch The Frame blends art with TV design

The Frame remains a unique TV, which looks like it belongs on the wall even when it’s off. The 65-inch set employs a matte anti-reflective QLED panel and Art Mode to show off curated works meant to mimic paper or canvas from normal viewing distances. A Slim-Fit Wall Mount (sold separately) pushes it flush against the wall, and swappable bezels allow you to coordinate with your decor. Art is awakened gently as you enter the room, and it controls brightness relative to ambient light.

At $1,299.99 with a $700 discount, it’s your chance to buy the design without paying the usual design tax.

Picture quality won’t outshine the Mini LED model for HDR pop and isn’t as tuned to high-frame-rate gaming either, but as a living room centerpiece that somehow manages not to look like a black slab of dullness? Nothing else at this price matches it.

Extra savings and smart bundles with select soundbars

Shoppers can then double up on savings by purchasing select TVs alongside eligible Samsung soundbars, cutting a maximum of $400 from the combined total. If you’re moving up to a larger screen, the math makes sense to budget for this — dialogue clarity and bass extension are usually where today’s slim TVs desperately require some extra headroom.

Which one should you buy based on room and features

Go with the 75-inch QEF1 if you’re going to be 7–10 feet from the screen and for your money just want a bunch of screen inches for movies and streaming. SMPTE’s industry viewing guide considers field of view, and a 75-inch screen at that distance often falls within a comfortable, immersive experience.

Choose the 65-inch QN1EF if you want HDR contrast, faster gaming, and cleaner motion for sports. It’s the tech king here for mixed-use living rooms, with its Mini LED backlight and 144Hz panel.

Opt for The Frame if looks matter as much as entertainment. It’s the rare TV even non-TV nerds like myself can see improve a room between binges, and that matte panel keeps reflections at bay in bright spaces.

Why these deals matter and how premium TVs get cheaper

Top-tier televisions don’t usually get pricing this low. Samsung has been the world’s TV leader for more than a decade, driven largely by its premium sets, according to market researchers at Omdia. It’s moments like these that you see historically expensive features—Mini LED backlights, high refresh rates, and polished industrial designs—briefly spill into the mainstream budget.

If you’ve been eyeing a new TV, these three discounts line up performance, design, and price to make it beyond tempting—especially with the bonus of soundbar bundle savings.