Samsung Raises Galaxy S26 Prices Amid RAM Spike

Samsung’s new Galaxy S26 lineup arrives with sticker shock in the US, as the base Galaxy S26 now starts at $899 and the Galaxy S26 Plus opens at $1,099. Those figures mark a notable uptick over last year’s equivalents, with the S26 roughly $39 higher than the S25 at the same 256GB storage tier and the S26 Plus $99 more than the S25 Plus. The Ultra model, meanwhile, holds steady at $1,299.

Why Samsung Is Charging More for the Galaxy S26 Line

Blame memory. Industry analysts have flagged a sustained rebound in DRAM and NAND prices, and smartphones are directly in the blast radius. TrendForce and Counterpoint Research reported broad-based increases in contract pricing through last year and into this cycle, with cumulative gains from the market’s 2023 trough reaching double digits for both mobile DRAM and NAND. Demand from AI servers has pulled wafer capacity toward high-bandwidth memory, squeezing supply for LPDDR5X and UFS components that power premium phones.

When memory shifts this way, phone bills of materials move quickly. Counterpoint’s teardown analyses routinely show memory and storage representing a significant slice of a flagship’s BOM—often in the mid-teens by percent. With parts inflation also creeping into camera modules, RF front-ends, and advanced cooling, vendors face tough choices: eat the costs, trim specs, or raise prices. Samsung has opted for a blend—keeping the Ultra flat but nudging the mainstream models higher.

Storage Changes Add to the Galaxy S26 Price Jump

There’s a structural reason the entry price looks bolder this year: Samsung dropped the 128GB base option. The Galaxy S26 starts at 256GB for $899, which instantly hikes the “door price” by $100 versus last year’s 128GB S25. On an apples-to-apples basis, the S26 at 256GB is still about $39 more than the S25 256GB at launch, a clear sign that input costs—not just storage upsells—are in play.

The S26 Plus follows the same pattern. It begins at 256GB for $1,099, a $99 premium over the S25 Plus. For power users who keep years of photos and offline video, the higher default storage is welcome. For everyone else, it’s a price floor that moved up whether you needed the extra space or not.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Holds the Line on Price, But for How Long

Samsung’s decision to keep the S26 Ultra at $1,299 likely reflects both strategic positioning and healthier margins at the top end. Premium flagships can better absorb memory volatility thanks to higher average selling prices, so holding the ceiling steady preserves a psychological anchor for the range. Still, the same market forces apply: if DRAM and NAND remain tight while component complexity rises—think larger sensors, faster LPDDR5X, and denser UFS—holding that price in future cycles could prove challenging.

Ripple Effects Across The Smartphone Market

Samsung is rarely an outlier on core component trends. If the world’s largest memory maker and a top-tier phone brand is passing through costs, rivals feel the same squeeze. Expect some combination of higher list prices, smaller spec jumps, or aggressive carrier promotions from other Android vendors. Analysts at IDC and Gartner have already noted that AI-related silicon and memory are reshaping supply priorities, and that pressure tends to cascade from premium flagships down to mid-range devices over subsequent quarters.

Budget-friendly lines may respond by holding the line on storage, limiting RAM upgrades, or leaning on prior-gen chipsets to preserve margins. Foldables and camera-centric flagships—which are memory-hungry—are particularly exposed if contract pricing for LPDDR5X and high-capacity UFS stays elevated.

What Buyers Should Consider Before Upgrading Now

The best defenses against a pricier cycle are timing and trade-ins. Carrier credits and manufacturer promos frequently offset list hikes, and early-window offers sometimes include a free storage bump—valuable in a year when memory is the bottleneck. If you don’t need the latest camera or AI features immediately, last-gen flagships often see substantial post-launch discounts once new models land in stores.

Bottom line: The Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus cost more this year, driven by a real and ongoing crunch in mobile memory and storage. Unless the RAM upcycle cools, the S26 family may be the first clear sign of a broader repricing phase—one likely to shape how every major Android brand configures and prices its next wave of phones.