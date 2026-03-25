Samsung Raises Galaxy A57 And A37 Prices By $50

Samsung’s new Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 arrive with modest hardware refreshes and a clear headline change: each phone costs $50 more than last year’s equivalent. The A57 now starts at $549.99 while the A37 moves to $449.99, narrowing the gap with premium devices and reshaping expectations in the midrange Android market.

What the $50 price hike buys on Galaxy A57 and A37

The Galaxy A57 leans into premium touches without crossing into flagship territory. You get a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, slimmer bezels, a sturdier metal frame with glass front and rear, and Wi-Fi 6E support—features that push it closer to the feel of Samsung’s top-tier phones. Under the hood, Samsung uses an Exynos 1680 paired with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. There’s no microSD expansion, a trade-off power users will notice.

Camera hardware remains conservative: a 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, and a 12MP selfie camera. A 5,000mAh battery and 45W wired charging return, though wireless charging is still absent. The software promise is stronger than before, with six years of OS and security updates that should keep the phone viable well into the next upgrade cycle.

The Galaxy A37 mirrors much of the A57’s everyday formula—same battery capacity and 45W charging—while scaling back materials and connectivity. It swaps in a plastic frame (with glass back), steps down to Wi-Fi 6, and sticks with a comparable Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display without the “Plus” panel and slimmer bezels. Processing duties fall to the Exynos 1480, with 6GB/128GB or 8GB/256GB configurations available.

How the new Samsung Galaxy A57 and A37 prices compare

The A57’s move from roughly $499 to $549.99 represents a 10% bump, while the A37’s shift from $399 to $449.99 is a 12.5% increase. That math matters. The A57 now sits just $50 below Apple’s entry-level iPhone 17e, despite offering less base storage, and is only $100 shy of Samsung’s own Galaxy S25 FE, which brings a faster chipset and other flagship-adjacent perks. Meanwhile, the A37 remains below rivals like Google’s Pixel 10a on price, but the gap has tightened to the point where value shoppers will scrutinize features more closely than before.

Analysts at firms such as Counterpoint Research and IDC have documented steady upward pressure on midrange phone pricing as component costs rise and vendors extend software support windows. Samsung’s move fits that pattern: the company is clearly banking on customers valuing longer update commitments, faster charging, sturdier builds, and modern connectivity enough to accept higher upfront costs.

Evaluating the value equation in 2026’s midrange phones

For the A57, the question is whether its blend of materials, Wi-Fi 6E, high-refresh AMOLED, and six-year support justify landing so close to entry-flagship territory. If you care about a large, smooth display and a premium feel but don’t need a top-end processor or wireless charging, it tracks. If gaming performance or camera innovation tops your list, the small price delta to a higher-tier model may be tough to ignore.

The A37’s calculus is different. It remains a practical choice for buyers who prioritize battery life, fast wired charging, and a bright 120Hz screen at a sub-$500 price. But with the uptick, competitors offering cleaner software or stronger camera pipelines at similar prices will look more tempting. Google’s Pixel 10a, for example, has historically competed well on computational photography and long-term support, forcing Samsung to win on display quality, charging speed, and ecosystem features.

Bottom line on the $50 jump for Samsung’s A57 and A37

Samsung’s $50 increases on the Galaxy A57 and A37 won’t shock anyone watching broader industry trends, but they do change the shopping math. The A57’s 10% climb brings it into striking distance of more powerful phones, making it a choice for buyers who value display and build over raw horsepower. The A37’s 12.5% rise keeps it in budget-friendly territory, yet with less margin to undercut rivals.

If you’re price-sensitive and keep phones for years, the extended update commitment adds real value across both models. If you chase the best performance per dollar, consider how narrowly these new A-series prices sit beneath upper-tier alternatives before you buy.