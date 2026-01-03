Samsung Promises AI Everywhere At CES 2026

Samsung is already taking charge of the show floor with a keynote that’s doubling down on one concept: AI everywhere. And look for the company to link its televisions, applianCES, wearables and smart home platform under a single intelligence layer meant to predict needs, customize experiences, and silently run in the background. The point is less that I need another product than it is that the ecosystem has changed.

That framing matters. Samsung has a huge installed base in living rooms and kitchens, and its pitch is that AI is only useful when devices can see the same context and talk to each other. Think of it as the distinction between a smart fridge and a genuinely clever home (one that knows what you’re cooking, what’s in supply already, and which screen you’re most likely to watch while dinner is in the oven).

How to Watch the Samsung CES Keynote Livestream

You may watch the presentation on Samsung’s official YouTube channel and its global Newsroom, with the livestream and replay of it usually featured prominently. The CES digital channels also stream the feed, and replays are typically posted minutes after the end of the keynote.

To ensure that you don’t miss the beginning, open the event page on YouTube and click the Notify Me bell; the platform will ping you when the stream is up and running. For optimal quality, view through the YouTube app on a 4K smart TV or streaming box and choose the highest resolution available in the player settings. You can enable captions from the YouTube interface, and if your TV doesn’t have the app, you can cast it from a phone or laptop.

If you want to follow socially, Samsung’s official accounts typically post near-live clips of the biggest moments and events, while they usually publish a short recap on Newsroom with product pages and spec sheets.

What AI Everywhere Probably Means for Consumers

In practical terms, Samsung’s efforts span three layers: on-device AI for decisions that need to be made instantly; cloud AI for heavy lifting; and orchestration through SmartThings. That could mean a TV with an on-set NPU that upscales video and enhances dialogue while a soundbar adjusts beamforming to your room, all without needing to send raw audio files into the cloud. And cloud-based models are used for complex scene recognition or multi-device routines.

Appliances are the other huge canvases. Expect demonstrations of food recognition in fridges, energy-aware wash cycles and proactive maintenance alerts. Predictive maintenance — being able to see that a motor is running strangely, before it fails — is one area in which AI can have a real-world impact as well as reduce ownership costs. Energy optimization is another: moving a dishwasher or EV charge window to off-peak rates will make only a small difference initially, but the savings add up over time.

Privacy will be a theme. Samsung has been pushing on-device processing and hardware-backed security thanks to its Knox platform; you can expect assurances that personal photos, voice data and home context are kept in local storage unless you agree otherwise. The approach falls in line with wider industry practices as regulators look more closely at consumer AI.

Categories to Watch Closely for Samsung at CES

TVs and Displays: Look for AI-powered picture processing, smarter sensing of ambient light, and closer ties with services. Samsung has teased next-gen advancements like Micro LED and Micro RGB, and its top-end sets are increasingly turning to dedicated AI silicon for both upscaling and motion handling. Omdia has also maintained Samsung as the global leader in TV shipments, so any move here can be seen as being quite a ripple across this market.

Connected Appliances: Within the Bespoke umbrella, expect “hands-off” functionality such as automatically generated shopping lists according to what’s in your fridge, recipe steps that preheat ovens, and even safety reminders like unattended cooktop notifications. Consumer interest in energy-efficient, connected appliances is strong, as the Consumer Technology Association has noted, and Samsung will be looking to translate that into day-to-day convenience instead of just novelty.

Smart Home Ecosystem: SmartThings is still the glue. Look for updates related to Matter interoperability and multi-admin control, so devices from different brands play nice without requiring setup gymnastics. Matter certification has steadily grown for the Connectivity Standards Alliance, and broader support will make Samsung’s “one app for everything” story more believable.

Temper Expectations on Phones During CES Announcements

You won’t find a flagship phone here; Samsung typically saves its mobile announcements for Unpacked events. If phones do show up at all, it will probably be as a bridge — how Galaxy features like on-device translation or AI photo tools can connect with TVs, wearables or home appliances.

Why This Keynote Matters for AI Across the Home

Over the past year, the industry has proved you can do useful AI work on individual devices. The next level is coherence — going from disconnected tricks to a house that feels in sync. If Samsung can demonstrate AI that is context-aware yet privacy-minded and actually useful, it could serve as an example competitors are compelled to follow. Analysts at companies including IDC and Omdia have seen increasing consumer interest in tangible automation, and the company’s scale is giving it a rare opportunity to bring those ideas mainstream.

Look to see if Samsung puts numbers on actual gains — number of service calls, amount of energy saved, quality-of-life improvements — not just new features. That’s the difference between AI making a headline and AI that’s going to stick.