Samsung prepares Galaxy Buds 4 Pro in Apricot

Samsung’s next top-end earbuds could come in a splash of color. New firmware clues have revealed the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may launch in an Apricot colorway, a fruity new variant that joins what will be the standard neutral palette and is believed to be exclusive to the Pros at launch.

A third Galaxy Buds 4 Pro colorway emerges in Apricot

References included deep in the One UI 8.5 beta indicate an Apricot version of the Buds 4 Pro to accompany the standard black or white versions typically sold at launch.

Internal graphics reveal a warm peachy pink with a shiny, metallic-looking stem, and suggest the finish is something unusual without swaying too far into neon territory. Color accuracy in firmware art is not perfect, but the tone is clearly aimed at buyers who are looking for something warmer than monochrome.

Importantly, no such asset exists for the non-Pro Buds 4, solidifying the idea that Samsung will keep special treatment reserved for its flagship earbuds.

That gels with the way the company has positioned “hero” colors in previous launches to help make sure the top-tier model has more shelf appeal.

Firmware hints at an Apricot finish exclusive to Buds 4 Pro

The color tip comes by way of product strings and images found in the third One UI 8.5 beta. The same wave of code has called out fresh head gestures for calls and media control, in addition to updated battery identifiers that hint that Samsung has tweaked capacities or suppliers for the Buds 4 dynasty. This is not an official announcement or anything, but firmware breadcrumbs are frequently a predictor of final configurations.

Restricting Apricot to the Buds 4 Pro would also follow Samsung’s general approach: give them a unique finish for premium SKUs, and then you can reconsider if it should go wider afterward. It’s a familiar pattern we’ve already seen play out with phones and wearables, where popular colors move downstream once early adoption bears out.

A color plan with history for Samsung’s premium earbuds

Samsung is no stranger to colorful earbuds. Buds 2 came in Olive, and Buds 2 Pro got a fan-favorite Lavender option. The Buds 3 generation also leaned more heavily into the industrial silver and white to emphasize a more aggressive stem silhouette — which some reviewers found polarizing. A softer Apricot might be a clever counterpart, dialing back the graphic intensity without losing that luxe edge.

Beyond style points, color sells. Accessory hunters tend to view earbuds as much for style as function. Counterpoint Research market researchers have emphasized that premium TWS models should differentiate in design and finish from the competition as the category becomes more crowded. Apple continues to command a sizable majority of global TWS shipments, with the rest of the industry primarily looking for ways to make their identity more distinct and perhaps nudge an upgrade.

What to expect with Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: features and fit

Although specification details are a closely guarded secret, the firmware clues seem in line with a familiar path: closer integration with Galaxy phones, and incremental battery gains (while we’re hoping for better controls too).

Additional head gestures would then improve upon the beamforming mics and adaptive active noise cancellation that are already quite common to the category, for a more natural hands-free interaction at the gym or in commutes.

Design will be watched closely. In the Buds 3 line, sharper edges were created, accentuating the stem; community members have provided input on achieving a more contoured finish while sacrificing none of the signal performance. If the Apricot version of the earbuds is shipped with a subtle sheen, it could also indicate that Samsung has updated its coatings or anodization to better resist scuffs and fingerprints — small quality-of-life improvements that make all the difference when you’re using your earbuds every day.

Timing and lineup considerations for Samsung’s Buds 4 series

For maximum cross-promotion and preorder action, new audio gear is typically revealed alongside major Galaxy hardware. A Pro model in Apricot would provide retailers with a clear merchandising hook, which could be reinforced by making matching phone or watch accessories available. If the past is any indication, more colors for the non-Pro model might emerge in time as limited runs or online exclusives after the core lineup is firmed up.

For now though, the takeaway is simple: all signs point to the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro receiving a tasteful Apricot color option, with their vanilla counterparts keeping things conservative at launch. It’s a minor change with an outsize influence, marking a shift back to playful colorways and flashy finishes while Samsung refines the basics on the inside.