Samsung Perks Up With Retail Expansion

Samsung is doubling down on in-person shopping, opening three Samsung Experience Stores throughout the United States and sweetening the invite with exclusive benefits for a limited time. Additional sites are coming to Queens Center in New York, the Mall of America in Minnesota, and Los Cerritos Center in California by the end of 2025. To help generate foot traffic, early comers at the New York and Minnesota stores can get a trade-in credit of up to $800 on qualifying devices and buy Galaxy Buds 3 for $99.99 if they visit before Nov. 9.

Where The New Stores Are And What You’ll Get

Samsung Experience Stores are supposed to be in-person showrooms for the company’s ecosystem. You’ll have new Galaxy phones and foldables, the Galaxy Watch and Buds, tablets and laptops, plus larger-screen categories like TVs and monitors. The idea is to allow shoppers to try features like camera systems and S Pen workflows, as well as interoperability between devices, in person.

Additionally, each site will provide support and repair through Samsung’s Care team. That includes on-site troubleshooting as well as screen swaps and other services that can help keep devices up and running. For shoppers, the hands-on trial, in-person unboxing, and same-day help on repairs are utilitarian allures that online carts simply cannot match.

Time-Limited Incentives Targeting Early Arrivals

To help drive foot traffic early, the Korean maker is putting its best foot forward with two different headline offers at both the Queens Center and Mall of America locations until Nov. 9. First, boosted trade-in values of up to $800 for eligible devices mean you’ll receive a heftier-than-normal credit toward your new Galaxy. Second, Galaxy Buds 3 are now available for $99.99, nearly $80 off list price. Eligibility and amounts will vary by model and condition, but the pitch is obvious: Show up in person, and you might walk out with better-than-online math.

These localized promos are similar to what the brand has done around major Galaxy launches, but tying them to store visits underscores a shift in focus toward experiential retail—especially for high-consideration products like foldables, where hands-on time can be pivotal.

Why Samsung Is Betting on Brick-and-Mortar

Even after a decade of steady e-commerce growth, the majority of U.S. retail sales still happen in brick-and-mortar stores. E-commerce sales make up only about 16 percent of total U.S. retail sales, according to the United States Census Bureau; the vast majority of shopping is still done offline. Studies by the International Council of Shopping Centers have also discovered that omnichannel behaviors—such as ordering online and picking up in-store—tend to spur add-on purchases, with some two-thirds of BOPIS customers picking up additional items during a visit.

Showrooms are a natural fit for consumer electronics. Witnessing screen brightness, testing a telephoto lens, or experimenting with an ergonomic grip can be make-or-break. Rivals have demonstrated that curated, service-forward stores can serve as an anchor in a tech ecosystem, build loyalty, and promote upgrades. By beaming new hangouts into high-traffic venues such as the Mall of America and large regional malls, Samsung is looking for visibility and more serendipitous discovery among mainstream shoppers, not just enthusiasts.

What It Means for Shoppers Considering a Store Visit

If you’re in the market for a new Galaxy phone or wearable, that upgraded trade-in could change the value proposition, especially if you own a relatively recent flagship.

In-store employees can assess the condition on the fly, lowering uncertainty compared with shipping a device off. Combine that with reduced-price Galaxy Buds 3, and suddenly the early-visit bundle starts to sound enticing—especially if you want to try out things like Galaxy AI tools, camera modes, or seamless transitioning between phone/tablet/PC in person.

There is also the practical upside of same-day help. From cracked screens to battery checks, on-site repairs can keep your current phone or tablet in service longer, and that’s one reason service capability is becoming more and more of an advantage for tech retail. Throw in some IRL demos—foldable hinges and wearable fit, S Pen latency and so forth—and it’s a stronger case for the quick mall visit.

The Bigger Strategy Behind Samsung’s Retail Expansion

Samsung first experimented with U.S. Experience Stores a few years ago, but the expansion indicates a new optimism that showrooms can be a growth lever. It’s in keeping with the broader industry lean toward omnichannel: discovery and service in-store, but checking out however you please. Look for the brand to cross local offers, trade-in boosts, and repair convenience to keep foot traffic flowing steadily after its opening week.

Bottom line: If you happen to be by Queens Center or the Mall of America, it’s worth checking out those early-visit perks before they go away. For everyone else, the galaxy of stores spreading across its archipelago is a sign that hands-on Galaxy shopping—and faster in-person service—will be more readily available in more parts of the country soon.