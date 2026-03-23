Samsung Ordered To Compensate Galaxy S22 Owners

Samsung has been ordered by a South Korean court to compensate Galaxy S22 owners who joined a class-action case over the phone’s Game Optimizing Service, a preinstalled feature that throttled performance during intensive tasks. The decision, reported by The Chosun Daily, caps a long-running dispute over whether Samsung clearly disclosed how the software limited speed to control heat.

Why The Court Ruled Against Samsung Over GOS

The ruling centers on transparency. Plaintiffs argued that Samsung did not adequately inform buyers that the Galaxy S22 series would intentionally rein in performance under load via the Game Optimizing Service, commonly called GOS. According to filings, 1,882 consumers joined the 2022 class action, claiming the experience they received in day-to-day use did not match expectations set by marketing and product materials.

While the court did not disclose the payout amount, the judgment establishes liability and signals that undisclosed performance management can be treated as a consumer protection issue. In plain terms, if a device quietly changes how fast it runs apps, customers expect to be told—preferably before purchase and with the option to opt out.

What The Game Optimizing Service Actually Did

GOS was designed to prevent overheating and preserve stability by reducing GPU clocks, lowering screen resolution, and curbing CPU spikes when games or heavy apps pushed the phone hard. The intent was safety and battery longevity. The controversy erupted because many users noticed frame rate drops and slower app behavior without a clear explanation, and the feature initially could not be fully disabled.

Compounding matters, independent testers found that GOS applied limits to thousands of regular apps while leaving popular benchmarking tools unaffected, fueling accusations of benchmark manipulation. In response, Geekbench removed several Samsung flagships, including the Galaxy S22 line, from its leaderboards in 2022, citing policy violations related to performance consistency.

Samsung’s Response And Software Fixes For Galaxy S22

Amid user backlash, Samsung issued software updates that added controls within Game Booster settings, letting owners prioritize performance and dial back thermal restrictions in certain scenarios. The company emphasized that GOS existed to protect devices from overheating and maintain reliability over time—a legitimate engineering challenge as slim phones juggle high-power chips, bright screens, and demanding games.

Thermal management is table stakes for modern smartphones, but best practice is to couple it with clear disclosures, user-facing toggles, and fair treatment of benchmarking apps. The court’s decision suggests those expectations are now legal, not just technical, requirements in Samsung’s home market.

Impact For Users Outside South Korea And Beyond

The judgment applies only to the plaintiffs in South Korea and does not automatically extend to owners in other countries. However, global brands often align policies after high-profile rulings to reduce legal risk elsewhere. That dynamic played out in prior industry controversies: Apple, for example, faced regulatory penalties in Europe over undisclosed battery-related throttling before changing its communication and settings approach worldwide.

For now, Galaxy S22 owners beyond South Korea should not expect compensation. Still, this case increases pressure on manufacturers to document performance management in plain language and to provide users with meaningful control.

A Wider Debate On Transparency In Performance Management

Smartphones walk a fine line: sustained peak performance generates heat that can degrade batteries and components, but aggressive throttling erodes the premium experience buyers expect. Independent labs and reviewers regularly test for sustained performance, thermal stability, and consistency across workloads, and results show that software policies often matter as much as raw chip speed.

The lesson is straightforward. If software will step in to slow things down, users should be told what will happen, when it will happen, and how they can change it—without loopholes that treat benchmarking tools differently from real apps. Clear release notes, in-device prompts, and transparent developer documentation are the new baseline.

What Galaxy S22 Owners Should Know Now And Next

If you’re in South Korea and part of the original class action, your eligibility is tied to that filing; otherwise, the ruling does not trigger automatic payments. All S22 users should ensure the latest software is installed, then review Game Booster settings to choose the balance of performance, heat, and battery life that fits their needs.

The broader takeaway is encouraging: courts and consumers are pushing for greater honesty around how devices manage performance. That pressure, coupled with better cooling hardware and smarter power management, should lead to phones that are both fast and forthright about how they stay that way.