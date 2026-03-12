Samsung One UI 8.5 Adds Routine Expiration

Samsung is quietly making its automation toolkit more powerful. The latest One UI 8.5 build introduces a simple but meaningful control called Keep routine until, letting you set automations to expire on a chosen date or run just once before turning themselves off.

What The New Routine Expiration Actually Does

Within Modes and Routines, you’ll now find a Keep routine until field in the routine editor. The default is Forever, but two new options expand control: Choose date ends an automation on a specific day, while Run only once executes the routine a single time and then disables it automatically.

Early users report the setting appears across most trigger types, with one notable exception: routines that use Start manually don’t show the expiration control. That makes sense—manual routines already require explicit user action to fire.

Why It Matters For Automation Power Users

Time-bound automations close a long-standing gap. Previously, Galaxy owners had to remember to toggle routines off after a trip, a project, or a season—an easy way to end up with “ghost” automations that keep changing settings long after they’re useful. An expiration date removes that maintenance overhead and keeps your phone’s behavior predictable.

It also raises the floor for mainstream automation. Niche tools like Tasker have long supported end conditions, but most OS-level systems avoid explicit expirations. Apple’s Shortcuts and Google’s Assistant routines emphasize schedules and triggers rather than auto-disabling after a horizon. By baking expiration into the core editor, Samsung makes sophisticated workflows approachable without scripting.

Real-World Scenarios That Benefit From Expirations

Seasonal profiles: Enable a routine that silences notifications and boosts brightness for outdoor sports, then set it to end after the season. No to-do list reminder required.

Travel mode: Trigger roaming-friendly settings—disable 5G, restrict background data, change preferred networks—based on a destination Wi-Fi or SIM state, and choose a return-date expiration.

Project focus: For an intense work sprint, have a routine tighten app limits, switch to a minimalist Home screen, and extend Do Not Disturb. Run only once for a big presentation, or let it auto-expire after the deadline.

Smart home tweaks: Temporarily override bedtime lights or thermostat profiles while guests visit, then let the routine quietly sunset when they leave.

Where To Find The New Routine Expiration Setting

Open Modes and Routines, create or edit any routine, and look for the Keep routine until field in the routine details pane. Tap to pick Forever, Choose date, or Run only once. If you don’t see it, check whether your routine is set to Start manually—those won’t offer an expiration option.

The feature has been observed on devices running stable One UI 8.5 as well as units enrolled in the One UI 8.5 beta. Reports include recent Galaxy flagships such as the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S25 series.

Compatibility And Rollout Context For One UI 8.5

Samsung typically staggers One UI releases across its portfolio, starting with current flagships and foldables before moving to upper midrange models. Because the Keep routine until control is built into the Modes and Routines app on One UI 8.5, expect it to appear broadly wherever that version lands.

This is a small toggle with outsized impact. With Samsung accounting for roughly 20% of global smartphone shipments according to industry analysts like Counterpoint Research and IDC, even incremental usability gains in One UI translate into millions of people automating more—and maintaining less.

Tips To Get The Most From Routine Expirations

Pair expiring routines with context triggers for maximum reliability. Location, Wi-Fi network, and Bluetooth device triggers are ideal for travel and work scenarios; time-of-day and calendar-based conditions are better for projects and events with clear endpoints.

When using Run only once, design the routine to leave your device in a neutral state after it completes—restore volume levels, revert wallpapers, or reset network preferences—so you don’t rely on a second routine to clean up.

Bottom Line On Samsung’s New Routine Expiration

One UI 8.5’s routine expiration looks modest on paper, but it solves a daily pain point for anyone who automates their phone. By letting routines end themselves—on a date or after a single run—Samsung reduces micromanagement and makes Modes and Routines both smarter and safer to rely on.