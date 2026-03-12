Samsung Offers Up To $720 Off Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung is dangling one of the year’s strongest upgrade incentives on its flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra: up to $720 off via instant trade-in, effectively slicing as much as 45% off the sticker price for eligible devices. The discount comes off at checkout, not weeks later, which makes the math a lot friendlier if you’re trying to keep your upfront cost low.

How Samsung’s instant trade-in works at checkout

At checkout, select trade-in, choose your current phone, and Samsung shows an estimated value. That amount is immediately deducted from your total. After your new S26 Ultra arrives, you ship your old device using the provided materials. If the device you send doesn’t match the description or fails inspection, Samsung can reverse some or all of the instant credit and charge the difference back to your original payment method.

This instant-credit approach is a key differentiator from carrier bill credits that dribble out over 24 to 36 months. It’s simpler, transparent, and it keeps you unlocked and free to switch plans. Analysts at Counterpoint Research have highlighted how direct OEM trade-ins like this are accelerating premium upgrades without locking buyers into long contracts.

Who qualifies for the highest credit on trade-in

Not all phones are equal at trade-in time. Samsung’s estimator typically gives the top credit to its newest flagships and foldables in good condition. Recent examples include Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 7 fetching the full $720 when meeting eligibility criteria. Older or rival models are still valuable, just to a lesser degree—think Galaxy S24 Ultra around the mid-$400s and Google’s Pixel 10 Pro in the high-$200s, assuming good condition.

The condition you select matters. Honest disclosures prevent chargebacks and help ensure you keep the entire discount. If your screen is cracked or there’s water damage, expect the credit to drop.

Eligibility checklist you should know before shipping

Samsung spells out a straightforward checklist to qualify for the quoted value. In plain terms, your trade-in should power on and hold a charge; the screen and back glass should be free of major cracks; there should be no swollen battery or liquid damage; and the device should be factory reset with all accounts removed (including Google’s Factory Reset Protection and Samsung account/Find My Mobile).

Before shipping, back up your data, sign out of accounts, turn off any screen locks, remove SIM and microSD cards, and give the phone a quick clean. Consumer Reports recommends taking timestamped photos of the device’s condition and the packed shipment—smart insurance if something goes awry in transit.

No trade-in still gets perks with bonus Samsung Credit

If you don’t have a phone to trade, Samsung is also offering a limited-time $150 Samsung Credit with S26 Ultra purchases. You can typically apply that toward accessories like Galaxy Buds, watches, tablets, or chargers, helping round out an ecosystem setup without spending more cash.

Real-world savings and why it matters for buyers

With the maximum trade-in, the S26 Ultra’s effective price can drop into midrange territory—roughly the high $500s depending on configuration. That’s a striking proposition for a device that brings Samsung’s latest on-device AI features, improved low-light video, S Pen precision, and a new Privacy Display designed to shield onlookers from your screen.

Industry trackers like Assurant report that trade-in programs are at all-time highs as buyers look to blunt rising flagship prices. Instant OEM credits are particularly popular because the savings are tangible at purchase, rather than tied to multi-year service commitments.

Tips to maximize your payout and protect your credit

Price check your device first. If you own a very new flagship, Samsung’s instant credit often beats third-party resale once you factor time and fees. For much older phones in rough condition, a marketplace sale might edge out trade-in, but you’ll give up the convenience of instant savings.

Be meticulous with prep: disable Find My and FRP, factory reset, and verify the IMEI matches what you submitted. Pack securely using the supplied materials, drop it off promptly, and keep the receipt. These small steps reduce the risk of disputes and protect your full credit.

Bottom line on Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra trade-in deal

If you’ve been eyeing the Galaxy S26 Ultra, this is the kind of high-value, low-friction offer that’s hard to pass up. Up to $720 off instantly with an eligible trade, plus optional Samsung Credit if you’re coming from an older or retired device, makes a premium flagship feel attainable—without the strings that usually come with carrier promos.