Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-Inch Monitor Is 35% Off

For instance, the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 super ultrawide gaming monitor is currently down to $1,499.99 from its typical $2,299.99, which is a considerable 35% discount of $800. For any gamers looking to achieve a full cockpit-style setup, this is the hottest discount we’ve come across on Samsung’s flagship Mini LED behemoth in months.

What Makes This 57-Inch Super Ultrawide Stand Out

The 57-inch 32:9 Neo G9 panel runs at Dual UHD resolution (7,680 x 2,160), compounding those pixels into the equivalent of two connected 32-inch 4K screens with a single canvas and a pixel-density match across the larger span.

That means sharp text, crisp textures, and plenty of horizontal space for racing sims, flight decks, and multitasking without bezels slicing through the middle of your view.

The 1000R curvature from Samsung wraps around your field of view more aggressively than most ultrawides, which—at least in some games—means you don’t have to swivel your head as far in fast shooters, and cockpit instruments can feel naturally placed in sims. Its Mini LED backlight supports thousands of local dimming zones, which means deep blacks and punchy specular highlights that traditional edge-lit LCDs can struggle to provide.

Independent reviewers from outlets such as RTINGS and Tom’s Hardware have praised its HDR performance for an LCD display, with high peak brightness and much improved contrast control compared to your average LED panel. In layman’s terms, night scenes appear darker while neon colors pop brighter, and daytime vistas steer clear of the washed-out look that tends to put a damper on any good immersion.

Key Specs Gamers Care About on the Odyssey Neo G9

Laying on the headline specs, you get a 240Hz refresh rate at Dual UHD with a quoted 1ms response time for sharp motion.

Connectivity is future-proofed with DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI® 2.1 inputs, which feature higher bandwidth for high-paced titles.

Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture can now work with two sources simultaneously, so you could have a PC and a console displayed side by side or keep a streaming dashboard in the corner while you game.

Quality-of-life additions comprise an ergonomically designed height, tilt, and swivel-adjustable stand, VESA mount support, and Samsung’s CoreSync feature that allows on-wall colors to be reflected from the screen in response to actions displayed on it. If you pull long, grinding sessions at your desk, the gentle touches matter as much as raw speed.

What You’ll Need to Drive It at Full Resolution and Speed

Dual UHD at 240Hz requires a lot of bandwidth. To tap into the full spec of this monitor, a GPU boasting DisplayPort 2.1 bandwidth as well as support for Display Stream Compression is ideal. This is potentially supported with currently available AMD Radeon RX 7000-series cards; NVIDIA’s most recent high-end models should still be able to drive the panel acceptably, however, subject to compromises in terms of refresh rates or color format based on the mode.

Put one in front of a video game, and competitive titles such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Rocket League in particular have the power to push really high frame rates at wide aspect ratios. Stressing single-player showpieces like Microsoft Flight Simulator or Cyberpunk 2077 is going to require a good mix of upscaling technologies and tweaked settings to maintain both visual fidelity and fluidity at that massive 7,680-pixel width.

Think also about desk space and mounting. The display is over four feet wide, yet it’s not heavy with the stand. If you are coming from a 34-inch ultrawide, make sure to clear enough desk depth and have solid cable management in place to accommodate its sweep and ports.

Price and Value Snapshot for the Samsung Neo G9 57-Inch

Priced at $1,499.99, the Neo G9 is more affordable than many of its competitors’ top-shelf ultrawides on both a per-pixel and feature basis. You’re getting the speed of a top-end esports panel, the immersion of a wraparound cockpit, and HDR that punches above most LCDs thanks to Mini LED dimming. For those who do, 500 nits and that extra screen real estate will be a boon to productivity (especially when not gaming), while the Neo G9’s insane 2048×1080 aspect ratio means you have left-right-beyond-32-inches amount of pixel density end-to-end for meaningful work.

Though burn-in is a consideration when it comes to static HUDs, for some users Mini LED may be the safer long-term choice over OLED. Meanwhile, creators and streamers get a timeline that reaches across ultrawide projects, space to stick reference windows, and better HDR preview than you’d find in the baseline IPS monitor. Productivity benefits alone may be enough to justify this panel before you load a game.

The bottom line with this 35% discount is that it takes a hardcore dream monitor to make an upgrade-worthy case for enthusiasts who want maximum speed and cinematic scope in a single desktop. Assuming your rig and your desk are equipped for it, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch at $1,499.99 is one of the most interesting large-screen gaming purchases going right now.