Samsung Odyssey G9 Monitor Now $500 Off for Holiday Season

The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9, among the most immersive ultrawide gaming monitors you can find, is now $799.99 at Amazon, down from a list price of $1,299.99.

That $500 cut is a shade under 38 percent off — an impressive discount for a top-of-the-line display that serves as something of a dual monitor replacement.

If you’ve been looking for a price trigger to make the leap, this is it. The G9’s aggressive 1000R curve, 240Hz refresh rate, and 32:9 “super ultrawide” canvas provide a level of wraparound immersion that, compared to flat panels, is absolutely hard to get enough of. Pricing can change rapidly, but at this level it’s a value proposition that’s hard to ignore.

Why This Samsung Odyssey G9 Deal Benefits Gamers

The Odyssey G9’s 5120×1440 resolution spans 49 inches, effectively two 27-inch QHD monitors stitched together minus the bezel in the middle. The aggressive 1000R curve keeps edges within your peripheral vision, which competitive racers, flight simulators, and open-world games benefit from in two ways: immersion and the ability to see more.

But it’s more than just huge, fast, and expensive: it has a 240Hz-rated refresh with a quoted 1ms gray-to-gray response time, plus support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and G-SYNC Compatible on modern NVIDIA GeForce GPUs. For those looking for a dedicated fast-paced gaming monitor, independent testing from reviewers such as RTINGS has measured this panel at less than 3ms input lag at high refresh rates, so it’s suitable not only for shooters but also for cinematic single-player games.

Key Specs to Know Before You Buy the Odyssey G9

Connectivity is key with a panel like this. If you want to hit 5120×1440 at 240Hz, you will need DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC. This model has limited HDMI support at the native resolution, so pair it with a GPU that also supports DSC — consider NVIDIA RTX 30/40 series or AMD RX 6000/7000, for instance.

HDR performance is rated to VESA DisplayHDR 1000, and peak highlights can get close to 1000 nits with small windows. It’s a VA panel, meaning you get strong native contrast for deep blacks — but the local dimming is edge-lit and has only so many zones. Translation: the HDR punch isn’t as pronounced and will not match the precision of Mini-LED models in Samsung’s Neo lineup. Calibrated reviews (e.g., TFTCentral and RTINGS) report a wide color volume (about 90% DCI-P3) and note poor panel uniformity for this class.

Validate that your setup can accommodate the footprint. The G9 is wide and hefty — it needs serious desk depth for the curve to sit comfortably — so you’ll likely appreciate a solid VESA mount (100×100) if the included stand feels clunky. Cable management is above average, but be careful to ensure the sides don’t come into contact with you when standing up.

Popular PC Games That Support 32:9 Ultrawide Displays

Ultrawide support has improved significantly. Native 32:9 support exists in Cyberpunk 2077, Forza Horizon 5, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Microsoft Flight Simulator, providing a panoramic FOV and fewer UI compromises. Competitive games are hit or miss; some, like Valorant, for example, lock to 16:9 to prevent anyone from having an unfair advantage, making pillarboxing a good option. Community tools can also assist in some cases, but the support varies for each title.

Productivity and Creator Perks on the 32:9 Canvas

Though it’s a gaming-first monitor, that 32:9 canvas makes it great for multitasking. Timeline-focused workflows in video editors like Adobe Premiere Pro gain from the horizontal real estate, while spreadsheet users can see additional columns without switching. Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture modes let you run two systems at once — useful for streamers or testing builds on an alternate machine.

How This Sale Price Compares With Recent Retail Trends

The G9 has bounced around four-digit price tags at most retailers, from a high of $999 to $1,199 when not tied to short-lived promotions. At $799.99, that’s clearly toward the lower bound of non-Neo prices we’ve seen, especially for a top-tier seller. Deal-tracking services and retailer roundups suggest this is more likely to be a stand-out markdown than the typical discount you would expect.

Bottom Line: A Strong Value If Your PC Can Drive It

For those with enough space, the Samsung Odyssey G9 is a sweeping, high-refresh screen that also doubles as a productivity workhorse. You will need a capable GPU, DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC, and a deep desk — but if you have those bases covered, saving $500 on this panel is one hell of an opportunity versus going Mini-LED.