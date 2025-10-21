Samsung Neo QLED TV Deals Early Black Friday

Samsung has just launched one of its biggest pre-holiday TV promotions to date, cutting up to 45% off select Neo QLED models plenty early enough in the Black Friday deluge. If you’ve been holding out until fall sports or the year’s prestige streaming releases to upgrade, this is that unusually small window where top-tier mini-LED sets hit midrange prices.

Why This Sale Matters for Early Samsung Neo QLED Buyers

TV prices tend to bottom out on a first wave in late fall as manufacturers and retailers clear channel inventory ahead of the January cycle. Market trackers at Circana and Adobe have said they’ve observed that deal periods are beginning earlier, and that the deepest markdowns aren’t necessarily reserved for one weekend anymore. That is, ignoring these Samsung discounts to hope for a better Black Friday price could at best net you a marginal gain — and at worst, generate a stockout.

Another angle: At the high end of picture quality, Neo QLED competes directly with OLED, but is typically brighter and more durable in rooms where sunlight is an issue. If your shopping list includes a family living room as opposed to a bat cave, this technology tends to hit the value-versatility sweet spot.

What Is Neo QLED? A Plain-English Look at the Tech

“Neo QLED” is Samsung’s branding for its combination of quantum dots and a dense, minuscule LED backlight. The quantum dots offer wide color volume, while thousands of small LEDs get bunched into local dimming zones that accurately lighten or darken portions of the screen. The outcome: highlights that pop without eliminating shadow detail and a level of black in so many real-world scenes that reaches within spitting distance of OLED.

Independent tests from outlets like RTINGS have always found Samsung’s high-end Neo QLED sets easily hitting 1,800 nits in HDR peak brightness — a major victory for daytime watching. Gamers benefit, too: the majority of current Samsung Neo QLED models work with 4K at 120Hz (and some up to 144Hz), variable refresh rate, low input lag, and features like Game Bar for one-click tuning.

Standout Samsung Neo QLED Models and Current Prices

Highlights include some aggressively priced 4K models and one very obvious 8K option. For instance, as of this writing:

The 65-inch QN1EF has fallen to $749.99 ($950 off MSRP).

The 55-inch QN1EF is now at $679.99.

The 75-inch QN70F is down to $1,099.99 (a $500 discount).

One step up, the 75-inch QN90D drops to $1,799.99 (about $1,500 off).

Both sizes of QN90F — which sports Vision AI for scene recognition and improved upscaling — are marked down to $1,599.99 and $2,699.99 (up to $1,800 off), respectively.

The 65-inch QN99F 8K model costs $4,299.99 (about $1,200 off) for early adopters.

You can expect variation among these models in the number of dimming zones, panel refresh rate, processing power, and surface finishes. More upscale trims frequently toss in Samsung’s glare-reducing screen finish, increased anti-blooming controls, and beefier sound with Object Tracking Sound. If you watch in a bright, windowed room, go for sets with the “glare-free” or highest-tier anti-reflection treatment.

How to Pick the Right Neo QLED for Your Room and Use

Match size to your seating distance

SMPTE’s 30-degree recommendation implies about 1.2 to 1.6 times the screen diagonal in seating distance.

In reality, a 65-inch generally looks good at around 7 to 9 feet; a 75-inch is appropriate from around 8 to 10 feet; an 85-inch works for approximately the limits of almost any living room.

Key specs for sports and gaming

Aim for native 120Hz or higher, at least two HDMI 2.1 inputs, and VRR support.

Samsung’s Game Mode coordinates settings to reduce input lag into the low-single-digit millisecond range, and FreeSync Premium Pro keeps tearing at bay when gaming on consoles or PCs.

Toggle Filmmaker Mode if you love movies for right-on-the-money color tracking and EOTF match; it’s a quickie way to peek past oversaturated store-demo settings at home.

Don’t overlook audio and soundbar pairing

Audio matters too. Neo QLED models also come with up-firing drivers and support for Q-Symphony, which enables them to team up with compatible Samsung soundbars for a more expansive front soundstage.

If you don’t plan to add a soundbar right away, paying extra for a trim with better onboard speakers is worth it.

Will Black Friday Be Less Expensive Than Now?

By Adobe’s historical data, which has measured some 55 million product prices a day during holiday seasons, TV discounts will spike around the high teens to low 20% range with standout doorbusters landing much deeper. The latest Samsung cuts — which max out around 45% off on some sizes — are already within the realm of needing a sales event with limited quantity in my experience. The tradeoff of waiting is the possibility certain popular 65-, 75-, and 85-inch sizes dry up, or that the exact trim level you want slips into backorder.

And if you are on the fence, see if your retailer has extended return windows or price protection — many retailers offer these during the holidays.

That’s a way to hedge against a little extra dip later without giving up access to the money now.

The Bottom Line on Samsung’s Neo QLED Early Discounts

Mini-LED Neo QLED sets are designed for bright rooms, sports, and gaming, and Samsung’s current markdowns are uncommonly good at this point in the season. If one of those discounted QN1EF, QN70F, QN90D (that probably stands for the 9000 series in 2019), or the occasional overstocked lot fits your needs, it’s a good time to pull the trigger rather than hope that they’re dumping old models or cutting prices on new ones down the road.

Here’s one last tip: If you are replacing an older TV, a lot of electronics retailers and local programs take TVs for recycling. Clearing that space now will mean you can get that new screen set up the instant it arrives.