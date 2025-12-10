Samsung Health Removing Fitness Program Services

Samsung has started alerting users that sections of its Samsung Health Fitness Program are coming to a close, hinting at a change in the way it delivers guided workouts and training content through the platform. The base health tracking experience is the same, but several content categories associated with the Fitness tab won’t be making a return when we get an updated version of the app.

The changes coming to Samsung Health’s Fitness tab

Programs available as downloads within the Fitness Program will no longer be offered, and older uploads to the Fitness Program are being phased out, according to an in-app notice shared with users. This means the library of downloadable, preloaded workout plans will be trimmed, and legacy programs will not show up in your Fitness tab post-update.

Samsung emphasizes that real-time streaming does still exist. If you attend live or on-demand streaming workouts from within the Fitness tab, those experiences aren’t disappearing. The changes apply only to DLC and old program uploads.

The company has not announced when it will be rolling out the service. The new version will be made available through the Galaxy Store and Google Play Store, like previous Samsung Health updates.

What you’re losing and what stays in Samsung Health

Subscribers who leaned on downloadable, organized plans — think multi-week strength routines or beginner-friendly cardio schedules delivered as Fitness Program downloads — will lose those files. The retirements also include older partner or community-supplied program uploads, so a previously saved plan from that legacy pool may not be able to be accessed.

Unchanged: the day-to-day cornerstones of Samsung Health, such as activity tracking, heart rate reading, sleep analysis, body composition support on compatible devices, and recording workouts with Galaxy wearables. Streamed fitness is still available under the Fitness tab.

If you do a lot of workouts offline — say, in a gym that gets spotty reception or when traveling — this will matter. And without downloadable programs, you’ll have to stream or turn to other alternatives that will help you use an offline library.

Why Samsung might be doing this with Fitness Program

The retirement of legacy and downloaded programs is a sign to me that streaming-first content strategy is getting cleaner. It is expensive to maintain catalogs of aging workout plans: rights renewals, curation, security reviews, and localization all contribute overhead. Streaming also allows Samsung to update classes more regularly and bubble new content up without dragging along a long tail of tired programs that can dilute quality.

The move reflects broader industry trends. Apple Fitness+, Peloton, and Fitbit are all focused on collections of never-stale instructor-led video libraries rather than static downloads. Analysts say regular updates and personalization are key to user engagement in digital fitness, while large backlogs of stale content can fall flat.

It also comes as Samsung Health preps fresh features such as stronger weekly insights and tools for hearing protection, according to recent app code discoveries. Rolling up old Fitness Program assets could allow Samsung to pare down the app’s footprint and concentrate on features that see more daily interaction.

How to prepare and smart alternatives for users

Audit your Fitness tab now. If you rely on a particular Fitness Program download, aim to complete it before the update or preserve essential data — the list of exercises and rep schemes and rest intervals — so that you can rebuild your plan in your notes app or workout logs.

For structured training, third-party apps such as Nike Training Club, Peloton, or Adidas Training provide advanced plan builders and also often support offline classes. If you monitor outdoor activities, Strava also syncs to Samsung Health for workouts that allow you to keep your health data conveniently central while pulling in programs from elsewhere.

If you are in a coaching program that was based on downloadable plans from Samsung Health, check with your coach or provider about replacement links, streaming options, or migration paths. Many coaching platforms are able to deliver workouts through the web or email and sync metrics back with Samsung Health.

The bottom line on Samsung Health’s Fitness changes

As it leans into streaming and continues to refine the app’s focus, Samsung Health is pruning old and downloadable Fitness Program content. Your basic health tracking isn’t affected, and live or on-demand streaming classes are still here. Those who were used to offline programs will have to pivot — either to streaming within Samsung Health, or standalone apps made by third-party developers that offer downloads, when it comes next month.

Be sure to watch the Galaxy Store or your Google Play Store for the update, and look at your Fitness tab in advance so you can make any changes before the transition goes live (it would suck to be mid-program when the rug gets yanked out from under you).