Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Tipped To Add 5G

Samsung’s next rugged flagship wearable may be gearing up for a first in the company’s smartwatch lineup. A new report points to the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 arriving with built-in 5G, a notable step up from the LTE options offered on current Galaxy Watches and a signal that cellular wearables are about to get much faster and more independent.

What The Leak Reveals About The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2

Industry outlet GalaxyClub reports that a model believed to be the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 carries the identifier SM-L716 and is being developed with an integrated 5G modem. The original Galaxy Watch Ultra shipped as an LTE-only device, so a move to NR connectivity would mark Samsung’s first 5G-capable watch.

The device is expected to debut alongside the next mainline Galaxy Watch generation and new foldables, continuing Samsung’s strategy of pairing wearables with marquee mobile launches. Internally, the product is said to be tracked as a “Watch 9 Ultra,” though final branding is always subject to change right up to the unveil.

Why 5G On A Watch Matters For Real-World Use

Faster pipelines aren’t just about speed tests. On-wrist 5G can make everyday tasks feel snappier when you leave your phone behind: streaming playlists, caching maps, syncing workouts to the cloud, and pulling down rich notifications. Lower latency reduces the lag in app interactions and could improve call quality if operators support voice over 5G (VoNR), while uplink gains help with photo transfers from a paired camera or emergency sharing of location and health data.

Independent analyses back up the potential. Ookla has consistently found median 5G download speeds in major markets to be several times higher than 4G, with more consistent performance in dense urban areas. GSMA Intelligence reports steady expansion of standalone 5G cores, which unlocks power-saving features and more efficient signaling that can benefit tiny wearables as much as phones.

The Engineering Hurdles To Bringing 5G To Watches

Bringing 5G to a watch is far from trivial. Antenna design is the biggest obstacle: small form factors, curved glass, and metal cases complicate RF performance. Expect sub-6GHz 5G bands only; mmWave’s antenna arrays and power draw are impractical for a compact, rugged watch. Samsung may use polymer or composite RF windows in the case or bezel to maintain signal quality through a titanium chassis.

Power efficiency is the other sticking point. Modern 5G chipsets lean on features like RRC Inactive, connected-mode DRX, and refined uplink control to reduce wake-ups and extend battery life for bursty traffic. If Samsung sticks with its latest wearable platform, the modem and RF front end will have to be tuned aggressively to avoid eroding multi-day endurance targets—particularly under GPS tracking and always-on display scenarios.

On the network side, broad VoNR coverage isn’t universal, so the watch would likely fall back to LTE for voice in many regions. An eSIM remains the most probable route for activation, and carrier certification will determine where 5G functions are enabled at launch.

How It Fits Into Samsung’s Evolving Wearable Lineup

The first Ultra positioned itself as a single, premium SKU with LTE standard, a larger display, and a durable build. If 5G comes standard on the sequel, Samsung could simplify buying decisions again—one top-tier model with everything on board—while reinforcing the Ultra’s role as the go-anywhere companion for runners, hikers, and travelers who value phone-free connectivity.

It also dovetails with Samsung’s ecosystem pitch. Rich watch features—on-device translation, turn-by-turn navigation with offline fallback, and seamless cloud sync—benefit from faster uplinks and downlinks. Expect tighter integration with Galaxy phones and buds, and potentially new safety capabilities that leverage higher reliability for incident detection and rapid data transmission.

Competitive Landscape And Market Context For 5G Watches

Cellular-capable smartwatches have grown into a meaningful slice of the market as eSIM onboarding gets simpler across carriers. Counterpoint Research regularly ranks Samsung among the top smartwatch vendors globally, with cellular variants helping drive revenue mix at the premium end. A 5G Ultra could serve as a halo product, even if most buyers still opt for LTE or Bluetooth on lower tiers.

No matter how fast the modem, the experience will hinge on software polish and battery discipline. If Samsung can deliver noticeably quicker, more reliable on-wrist data without sacrificing longevity, 5G could shift from checkbox spec to real-world advantage—and set a new baseline for what a premium smartwatch should do untethered.

What To Watch Next As Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Approaches

Regulatory filings often spill key details before launch. Keep an eye on Bluetooth SIG, FCC, and regional databases for band listings, battery capacities, and eSIM confirmations tied to SM-L716. The clearest tell will be supported NR bands and whether voice capabilities ride purely over LTE or list explicit VoNR support.

Until Samsung makes it official, treat the 5G talk as an informed preview. If it pans out, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 won’t just be tougher—it will be tangibly quicker at everything that makes a smartwatch feel independent.