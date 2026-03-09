Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Packed With Bloatware

Samsung’s $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra arrives with a premium build, bleeding-edge cameras, and an unfortunate addition for a phone at this price: a heavy load of preinstalled third-party apps. On a 512GB unit, system files and partner apps consume more than 40GB out of the box, with the third-party bundle alone accounting for over 17GB after auto-updates — roughly 8% of available storage before you add a single photo or app of your own.

What Ships on a $1,300 Flagship Smartphone Out of the Box

Beyond Samsung’s own suite and the standard set of Google apps required under Google’s Mobile Application Distribution Agreement, the Galaxy S26 Ultra preloads software from Microsoft, Meta, and Spotify. There’s no opt-in screen during setup; these apps appear by default and begin updating immediately through both Play Store and Galaxy Store.

The result is duplication across core experiences: two app stores (Play Store and Galaxy Store), two assistants (Google’s Gemini and Bixby), two browsers (Chrome and Samsung Internet), two email clients (Gmail and Outlook), and two cloud storage services (Drive and OneDrive). Some Samsung-branded extras — like Global Goals or Samsung TV — are useful for a subset of people but nonessential for most. At this tier, bundling them as optional downloads post-setup would respect user choice and reduce clutter.

Why Bloatware Persists On Premium Phones

Preinstallation is a business model. Phone makers and carriers strike commercial agreements to place apps on the home screen and in the app drawer, a practice that helps lower sticker prices on budget phones. On a halo device like the Galaxy S26 Ultra, though, the calculus is different: partnerships reinforce ecosystem tie-ins and services revenue even when the hardware already commands a premium.

Analysts at Counterpoint Research and IDC have highlighted how services and recurring software deals are increasingly central to Android OEM margins, even as average selling prices rise in the premium segment. That tension is now on display: buyers spending four figures expect clean software and clear control, not a day-one spring-cleaning assignment.

Storage And Performance Costs You Can Feel

Yes, many partner apps can be uninstalled or disabled. But until you do, they update in the background, send notifications, and register background services that add small but real overhead. Individually, the impact is modest; collectively, it can mean more wake-ups, a busier notification shade, and a denser app drawer that slows onboarding. On a 256GB model, that 40GB system-and-preload footprint would roughly double its share to about 16% — not catastrophic, but hardly elegant.

There’s also the user-experience tax of duplicate defaults. Choosing between Gmail and Outlook or Chrome and Samsung Internet during setup is confusing, and bouncing between Gemini and Bixby dilutes the assistant story. Consumer Reports and the Norwegian Consumer Council have long cautioned that preinstalled apps can broaden data collection without explicit user intent — another reason choice should come before installation, not after.

How Samsung Compares to Rivals on Preinstalled Apps

Google’s Pixel line typically ships lean, with the Google suite and few third-party partners. Apple does not allow third-party preloads at all and now lets users remove many stock apps. Brands like OnePlus and Nothing have moved toward optional app suggestions during onboarding. In 2024, a flagship experience increasingly starts with a clean home screen and a single app store prompt — not two of everything.

What Samsung Should Fix Next to Reduce Preloads

There’s a straightforward path forward. Offer a single setup screen that clearly presents Microsoft, Meta, and Spotify bundles as optional, with opt-out as the default. Defer Galaxy Store auto-updates until after data restore, provide a transparent storage report on first boot, and commit to keeping third-party promotions out of system UI. These are small software decisions that would pay large dividends in goodwill.

For current owners, you can uninstall or disable most partner apps, limit background activity through Device Care, and silence Galaxy Store recommendations. But a $1,300 phone shouldn’t require a cleanup routine on day one. The Galaxy S26 Ultra remains a powerhouse with class-leading hardware and a lengthy update commitment — it just needs a software diet to fully feel like the premium product it already is.