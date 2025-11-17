Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Black Friday Deal Starts Early

Samsung has started Black Friday early for its marquee flagship, and that means lopping $350 off the sticker price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra at checkout. No coupon codes, no hoops to jump through — that’s one of the biggest price drops we’ve seen on an ultra-tier Android phone early in its season.

What the early Galaxy S25 Ultra discount includes

The discount is valid for all storage tiers. The 512GB version is now $1,069.99, down from $1,419.99, and the 1TB model hits for $1,309.99 instead of $1,659.99. Samsung is also throwing in up to $700 in instant trade-in credit and six months of Google AI Pro access — but you can’t stack the instant $350 savings with the trade-in discount, so shoppers will need to do the math on which method yields the better out-of-pocket price.

Why this Galaxy S25 Ultra price cut really matters

Priced at full MSRP, the S25 Ultra competes with some serious heavyweights including the latest Pixel and OnePlus flagship devices — both of which are usually cheaper than this. At $949.99, the calculus changes. For prospective buyers who love Samsung’s polished software, close ecosystem integrations (smartwatch or earbuds, anyone?), and the built-in S Pen, this deal makes the Ultra an easy decision. Market observers often warn that doorbuster-level discounts can rearrange premium phone share over the holiday window, and this is the type of action that siphons demand forward.

There’s a pragmatic value story, as well. Samsung’s seven-year OS and security update promise also means that the S25 Ultra would last well beyond the standard carrier upgrade cycles, and ultimately cost you less to own. If you’ve been hanging onto a Note-era device or an older Ultra for its stylus, this discount narrows the distance between “want” and “need” without leaving things to last-minute stock scrambles.

What you get with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The S25 Ultra is a power user’s dream: a 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, 12GB of RAM and at least 256GB of storage round out a spec sheet headlined by an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Against the grain (somewhat), a 5,000mAh battery provides all-day stamina, and the built-in S Pen is still an absolute godsend when jotting notes or making precision edits.

The camera array revolves around a 200MP main sensor that boasts Samsung’s long-range zoom of up to 100x (which the company insists is not “lossless,” but let’s just say no one can tell in real-world results and uploaded Instagram photos). In regular use, the system’s best feature is its flexibility: sharp shots at 1x and 3x, reliable detail at medium range, surprisingly usable output out to about 30x for concerts or stadiums or signage. Other reviews have also praised the Ultra’s stable performance at heavier loads and its bright, color-accurate panel that is perfect for creators as well as mobile gamers.

Who should get this Galaxy S25 Ultra deal

For most users, the baseline 256GB model at $949.99 should suffice, particularly now that even local backup is fast and easy thanks to cloud services. If you shoot tons of 4K or 8K video, and especially if you take a lot of RAW photos, I’d say the 512GB and 1TB tiers are meaningfully discounted — and worth having that headroom, too. (Professionals who like marking up PDFs, storyboarding or sketching will get the most out of the S Pen — a functionality many competitors are still unable to replicate natively.)

Trade-in customers should research routes closely. If your older device comes anywhere close to the high end of Samsung’s trade-in range, that path may beat an immediate $350 trim. If your trade-in offers you only a modest value, or if your phone isn’t eligible for such perks at all, the straight-up discount is the easiest way to secure a sub-$1,000 Ultra. Either way, put the included Google AI Pro trial on your radar if you intend to dive into AI edits, summaries and creative tools.

What to watch next as this early Black Friday deal evolves

Inventory can fluctuate during peak shopping periods, and both color and storage options are likely to sell out first. Samsung has not said if this early discount will last through the whole buying season, either — so if the S25 Ultra is on your short list of smartphones to buy, best move fast. For bargain hunters who are holding out for greater reductions, remember: The best bundles tend to arrive early — and to sell out almost as quickly.