Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 512GB Drops by $490

A rare flagship bargain has just arrived for one of the slimmest premium handsets you can buy. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with 512GB of storage has dropped to $729.99 ($490 off), which is a cheaper price than most top-end rivals but with half the storage.

Big Discount Brings Galaxy S25 Edge 512GB Down

This is the deepest public price cut any of us have seen for the 512GB configuration — putting the phone down in upper midrange territory while still retaining some top-tier specs.

The savings apply to all colorways, though availability can vary and some finishes may be available from third-party sellers at various prices.

Priced at $729.99, the S25 Edge 512GB meets similar devices that normally begin at 256GB head-on. Whether you shoot high-resolution photos or long 4K videos that ever-so-slightly compromise on sharpness, the extra bit of headroom matters more than any spec sheet might suggest.

Thin prioritized design without compromise

Elsewhere, the S25 Edge’s calling card is its impossibly svelte profile — a minuscule 5.8mm — that doesn’t feel like it will snap in half. The titanium frame is rigid, and both the front (Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2) and back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2) are resistant to drops and scratches. An IP68 rating completes the durability story, so thin doesn’t have to mean you’re taking a risk.

Pocketability is the secondary win. Despite its size, the Edge slips comfortably into slim jeans and small bags; it’s one of those few big-display phones that actually disappears while you carry it.

Performance And Display In Flagship Territory

Backing this up, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite combined with 12GB of RAM offers the kind of speed that you would rightly expect as part and parcel of a genuine flagship offering. App launches are immediate, multitasking is a breeze and on-device AI goodies hum along without sounding like demos.

The 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 2x display ticks all the high-end boxes: QHD+ resolution for sharp text, a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and adaptive refresh to save battery when static content appears on the screen.

Samsung’s top panels reliably receive accolades from display testing sites, and this one certainly looks the part with superbly contrasty and punchy color.

Camera and battery: what to expect from this model

Its main camera has a 200MP sensor, so you get plenty of detail to fiddle with when cropping. Travel shots are sharp and colorful, and the low-light performance is solid. It’s a notch below the top camera systems in Samsung’s lineup, but it remains a capable everyday shooter that sports reliable autofocus and balanced processing.

For that ultra-slim design, you’re working with a 3,900mAh battery. Thanks to adaptive refresh supported by efficient silicon, moderate users should make it through a full day without charging, while heavy streamers and mobile gamers might want a top-up at some point in the afternoon. If you’re more in the light-to-moderate usage camp, though, these portability gains might be worth it for the smaller cell.

How 512GB of storage matters in real-world use

Between higher-resolution photos and 4K video, storage doesn’t last long. A minute of 4K at 60fps can go from about 400MB to over 600MB depending on the codec, and 8K clips would blow the roof off those figures. High-res images from a 200MP sensor can go up to 20–40MB each. With 512GB, you’re less likely to have to juggle files or babysit cloud uploads.

Realistically, after OS files you could be seeing mid-400GB of usable space. That still leaves plenty of room for dozens of big-budget games, offline streaming libraries and months of travel photos and videos without worry.

Buying advice and availability details for shoppers

The discount is live at a major retailer and is valid for several colors. Some other finishes, like Titanium Icy Blue, might be routed through third-party sellers and have different pricing or shipping windows — so verify the seller and its return policy before you buy. As with all aggressive promotions, price and stock are likely to change quickly.

Who should jump now? If you’re pining for a premium screen, fast performance and an ultra-thin build with enough storage — and have no problems paying top-shelf prices for it. If the very best camera is a must or marathon battery life, look to the bulkier models in the same family. Everyone else, however, will just have to settle for the fact that this $490 price cut means the S25 Edge 512GB has suddenly become one of the best-value flagship buys on the market.