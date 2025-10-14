Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 leak teases design overhaul

A new software leak indicates Samsung’s next in-ears are set for a considerable makeover. Already, one leaked icon from a One UI 8.5 build shows the Galaxy Buds 4 with an updated stemmed design and, more importantly, rubber/silicone ear tips—suggesting that the key focus for this base model could be on shifting to a tighter in‑ear seal.

Android Authority spotted the icon, reportedly named “list_ic_earbuds_buds4,” which features a silhouette that does not match any of Samsung’s existing earbuds. If true, the picture it paints is one of a cohesive design language that trickles down features previously exclusive to the Pro tier into the more mainstream Buds line.

What the One UI 8.5 icon suggests about Buds 4 design

The graphic displays a stem you already recognize, but the earbud body leans much more aggressively toward your ear canal. The biggest giveaway is the existence of a removable silicone tip—absent from the open‑fit Galaxy Buds 3, abundant on the Buds 3 Pro. However small, that shift would represent a fundamental change in the way Samsung describes its entry-level earbuds.

No other part of the build makes anything clear about specs or launch timing, and iconography is not finished hardware.

Even so, Samsung’s software usually mentions products that are about to be announced. Previous cycles have had earbuds appear in software assets weeks or months before an event, then be on deck at the following Unpacked with Galaxy foldables or flagships.

Why a silicone tip design could matter for Buds 4

Silicone tips are not only about comfort. Good passive isolation makes active noise cancellation work better and more efficiently at lower volumes. Audio engineering papers and headphone testing often depict tip‑based designs shutting down tens of decibels in the mids/upper frequencies versus open‑fits, yet this is far less than what’s achieved by real‑life premium ANC.

Call quality can benefit, too. More isolation means less noise around the ear, so beamforming mics and noise-suppression algorithms don’t have to strain as hard to keep voices intelligible. That’s a competitive angle: products like AirPods Pro and many flagship Android buds have set the bar for voice pickup in wind and traffic, a context that open‑fit buds tend to struggle in.

How it fits Samsung’s turning point for earbuds

Samsung introduced a stemmed design with the Buds 3 line, simplifying controls and repositioning mics after years of rounded, stem‑free designs. The Pro version kept silicone tips, whereas the regular Buds 3 adopted an open‑fit—perfect for an environment where comfort and pressure relief are essential. If the standard Buds 4 model does include tips, that would narrow the feature gap between tiers and streamline the lineup.

The change also reflects market dynamics. Independent research and analysis by Counterpoint Research found that global true wireless market shipments exceeded 300 million units in 2023, with Apple outpacing the field and Samsung consistently among the top five. At lower price points and in flagship phone bundles, consumers increasingly require baseline ANC, multi‑device pairing, and clear calls—achievable through a sealed in‑ear design.

Design implications and tech hints from the leak

An angled nozzle is typically an indication of deeper insertion and more regular bass response that can lead to smaller drivers or lower power draw without loss of punch. Sealing up the canal can help with wind noise on outdoor runs, a feature likely to have some appeal for a group of open‑fit bud wearers who find that phenomenon annoying. With the inclusion of a stem, there’s space for improved antenna placement to maintain more stable connections in busy radio environments such as transit hubs.

If Samsung’s recent history with audio features in Android devices is anything to go by, support for LE Audio and compatibility with Auracast should also keep broadening out across its ecosystem. The company’s homegrown, seamless codec and its handoff features with Galaxy devices are already table stakes; a redesign might refine those experiences by making them better through the clever provisioning of increased mic SNR and radio efficiency.

Timing and what to watch for ahead of Buds 4 launch

Samsung usually announces a new pair of earbuds when the company releases a flagship phone. Watch for regulatory breadcrumbs—Bluetooth SIG listings and regional certifications often show up in advance of new products—as well as beta software to turn up more assets like case renders or color codes. If the Buds 4 labeling has already been written into One UI, then sooner or later we’re going to see an announcement window open.

Until Samsung confirms it, take the icon as a tip rather than gospel. Nevertheless, the direction here is sound: a mainstream Galaxy bud with silicone tips would beef up noise cancellation, improve the calling experience, and more closely match what rivals have conditioned us to expect. For many customers, that’s the sort of “small” redesign that makes a large difference day‑to‑day.