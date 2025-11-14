Samsung Debuts a Faster, Smarter SmartThings Hub

Samsung’s self-styled SmartThings sequel is quick, versatile, and comparatively minimal when it comes to installation hassle. The new Aeotec Smart Home Hub 2 is now available in the US, adding a faster processor and more memory, with compatibility for Zigbee 3.0, Thread, and Matter. It’s visibly smaller, too, making it more convenient to place in the real-world homes of people who struggle to manage cables.

What’s New in the 2nd-Gen Aeotec Smart Home Hub

On the inside, the hub hops to a 900 MHz processor that Samsung claims is 70% more powerful than before, and while it’s only double the previous memory at 512 MB, RAM has been doubled as well. In practical terms, that should translate to snappier device discovery, faster scene execution, and more reliable automation timing — even in homes handling a large number of sensors, switches, and smart appliances.

The enclosure has been downsized by 50 percent, and it’s now possible to wall-mount the unit for the best radio location. It comes with Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth built in, simplifying installation and onboarding. The smaller size isn’t just for looks: more strategic placement can mean fewer dead zones for Zigbee and Thread devices, which in turn can make a big difference when it comes to network stability.

Weave Thread and Zigbee with Matter for Interoperability

The feature set is heading in the right direction relative to the industry’s interoperability push. That’s where the new hub comes in: as a Matter controller equipped with Thread (the mesh networking standard for IoT devices and wireless hardware), as well as Zigbee 3.0 radios, the hub can consolidate gear from various brands into one user interface that also features SmartThings-branded controls. That means, in the same routines, a Thread smart lock, a Matter-enabled thermostat, and a Zigbee motion sensor can all exist together without needing to juggle multiple apps.

The Connectivity Standards Alliance has been busily extending Matter’s capabilities, and new releases have added more advanced appliance, energy, and robot vacuum support. Samsung’s focus has been on quickly embracing new Matter releases, which ought to go some way toward guaranteeing that this hub remains compatible as the standard evolves and additional devices become certified.

Real-World Reliability and Speed in Daily Use

Performance improvements are most significant when the automations run on-premises. SmartThings has been shifting more routines out of the cloud and onto the hub, so lighting scenes, occupancy triggers, and security alerts occur with less lag time — and greater resilience in cases of internet hiccups. In typical use, that could be the split-second difference between lights turning on as you walk into a room and that beat too late.

Homes are only getting busier: Deloitte’s recent consumer tech research found that the average US household now has over 20 connected devices. The hub’s faster CPU and additional memory should help keep things snappy as device counts rise and the smart home becomes denser with a mesh of sensors, locks, and plugs proliferating across Zigbee, Thread, and Matter.

Price, availability, and upgrade advice for buyers

The Aeotec Smart Home Hub 2 is available, according to Samsung, for $119.99 and can be financed at $10 per month for 12 months or four biweekly payments of $30 in the US. It’s on sale now through Samsung, and to set it up you’ll need an Android phone or an iPhone, thanks to the SmartThings app.

If you’re on an ancient SmartThings hub and want Matter or Thread support, this is the simplest path forward. The features will also appeal to power users who use more complicated automations. If you have more Z‑Wave accessories, make sure to check that your device path is working before performing the upgrade since this model emphasizes Zigbee, Thread, and Matter.

If nothing else, a more compact, speedier hub with updated radios and robust protocol support is exactly what SmartThings was due for. For anyone assembling a multi-brand smart home that “just works,” this is the hub to beat.