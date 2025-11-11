Samsung cuts prices on Galaxy Fold, Watch, and Buds

This could be the sign you’ve been waiting for to upgrade your Samsung ecosystem. Multiple major retailers have deep discounts on top Galaxy gear that include a headline $600 off the Galaxy Z Fold 7, price cuts on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, and a clearance-level deal for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. The savings extend across entire color ranges, and availability is already in flux.

Massive discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 drops $600

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is back down to just $1,399.99 — a massive discount of $600 that suddenly makes Samsung’s flagship foldable approach the price of a mainstream phone. That’s a very small window for a device that ordinarily dwells at the peak of Android pricing, and it is one of the most aggressive straight-price cuts we’ve seen on a new-gen Fold.

As hardware, the Fold 7 remains a powerhouse: an 8.0-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X inner display at 2,184 x 1,968 and 120Hz, plus the cover screen for smaller tasks, is ideal. Performance is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy and the device runs with 12GB of RAM, and headlining the tech specs is a first-of-its-kind 200MP camera, together with Samsung’s latest Galaxy AI toolkit, including on-device support for camera modes and Circle to Search.

There are trade-offs to consider. The IP48 rating is nothing special dust-wise compared to non-foldables. Battery size remains 4,400mAh with moderate 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. And as good as the camera system is, slab-style flagships still have the advantage in terms of absolute imaging consistency. If you can stomach those compromises, a $600 discount meaningfully shifts the calculus.

Rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra discounted by $80 today

The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025 model) is on sale for $569.99, which is $80 off this premium adventure wearable. Constructed from titanium to MIL-STD-810H durability, with IP68 sealing and 10ATM water resistance, it’s built to take abuse and survive recreational diving down to 100 meters.

The 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display screams to a scorching 3,000 nits for sunlit readability, and the 480 x 480 resolution is dense but readable.

Up to 60 hours of battery life is noteworthy in the Wear OS watch category, where stamina continues to be a sore point. All of which adds up to the best Wear OS experience around, and a lower price tag that now makes one of the leading devices in its class much more attainable for those who may still want a robust Wear OS experience without jumping across ecosystems.

Pro-level Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at an entry-level price

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro fall to $109.99, a staggering savings of $140 off retail price. There’s a catch: this particular deal is from a deal-outlet retailer that provides a short 90-day warranty rather than the full one-year manufacturer warranty. If you’re OK with that, the value is difficult to resist.

These earbuds are Samsung’s high-end model, with a 2-way driver configuration consisting of a 10.5mm dynamic driver and a 6.1mm planar driver, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and solid active noise cancellation. Ambient Sound and Siren Detect can automatically switch on ANC or awareness settings to hear the world around you; short, location-based Chat app translation with your phone, plus real-time translation. The IP57 rating gives you serious dust and water protection, while the distinct light blade design is not just window dressing — it enhances on-ear buttons in dim light.

How to choose the right Samsung deal for your needs

Think in systems. If you already own another recent Galaxy phone, the Watch Ultra and Buds 3 Pro will unlock auto-switching, pain-free pairing, and AI tricks that you won’t get in quite the same way on some competitors. If screen real estate and productivity are at the top of your list, there’s really nothing that comes close to the tablet-class display and multitasking flexibility of the Fold 7 for this price.

Check the fine print before you purchase. Warranty varies by retailer, and return windows can be different with clearance pricing. Inventory in high-demand colorways usually gets priority, but discounts are generally the same across finishes. You might be able to stack additional savings such as store credits or loyalty promos, which can add a bit of extra perceived value, particularly for accessories.

Counterpoint Research analysts have noted strong momentum for foldables among premium Android buyers looking for differentiated hardware, while IDC’s wearables coverage indicates ongoing adoption of rugged watches with extended battery life focused on fitness and travel. These dynamics help explain why unusually deep, temporary cuts to marquee gear come in waves — and also why taking action within those waves pays off.

Bottom line: what to buy depends on your needs, but all three deals are interesting in their own lanes. If you’ve had your eye on a foldable, a rugged smartwatch, or pro-grade earbuds that sync effortlessly between your Samsung devices, those prices are the sign you’ve been seeking.