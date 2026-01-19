Samsung Confirms Galaxy S26 Trio in Leaked PDF

Samsung may not have planned to reveal its flagship roster this early, but a promotional document posted on the company’s Colombian site appears to have done exactly that. The PDF, surfaced by SamMobile, names three models in the upcoming Galaxy S26 family: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Crucially, there’s no sign of a Galaxy S26 Pro or a return of the Edge branding, settling months of speculation about a possible shake-up.

Leaked Promo Sheet Names The Three Models

The document in question outlines devices eligible for promotions, a mundane but reliable source for product names because retailers and carriers need exact SKUs. Seeing the S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra listed together strongly implies Samsung will stick with its established three-tier strategy. It also undercuts persistent rumors that the base model would be elevated to a “Pro” label or that an “Edge” variant would replace the Plus.

While companies can change plans late in the cycle, internal promo sheets typically reflect finalized branding. For context, similar paperwork has previously previewed Samsung device names accurately ahead of launches, making this leak more than idle chatter.

No Edge or Pro: Why the naming choices really matter

The absence of “Edge” is notable given the name’s history. Samsung used Edge on the Galaxy S6 and S7 to denote curved-screen variants, then retired the label as curved displays became more common across the lineup. Reviving it would have muddied the tiers at a time when Samsung is emphasizing clarity: base for mainstream, Plus for larger-screen power users, Ultra for premium features.

Likewise, a “Pro” badge could have created confusion with Samsung’s broader portfolio. The company already reserves its loudest spec leaps and stylus support for Ultra, which anchors the brand against rivals’ top-tier models. Industry trackers such as IDC and Counterpoint Research have observed that Ultra-class devices tend to command a disproportionate share of premium Android revenue, a dynamic Samsung has little incentive to dilute with overlapping labels.

What to expect from Galaxy S26 specs and chips

Model names aside, expectations for the hardware remain consistent with recent reporting. The Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus are tipped to split processors by region, with Snapdragon silicon in markets like North America and Exynos in others, echoing Samsung’s longstanding dual-supply approach. Early guidance points to a 4,300mAh battery for the S26 and 4,900mAh for the S26 Plus.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to lean fully into Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, paired with a 5,000mAh battery and a modestly refreshed camera array. Don’t expect sweeping sensor upgrades for the base and Plus models, though software-driven improvements in processing and low-light performance are likely. Historically, Samsung has reserved the most ambitious camera hardware for Ultra while cascading algorithmic gains across the lineup.

One practical implication of the three-tier structure is accessory and ecosystem continuity. Case makers, carriers, and enterprise IT planners benefit from predictability in sizes and SKUs. In previous Galaxy S cycles, that predictability has translated into faster accessory availability and smoother trade-in programs at launch.

Impact for buyers and carriers in the S26 cycle

For shoppers, the clean S26 trio keeps comparison shopping straightforward. The Plus remains the big-screen value play for users who don’t need Ultra’s camera stack or stylus, while the base model should again deliver flagship essentials in a tighter footprint. Carriers typically center preorder incentives around the base and Plus to drive volume and reserve premium trade-in credits for Ultra; expect similar tactics with the S26 family.

From a market standpoint, the clarity also helps Samsung defend its premium share against Apple and an increasingly aggressive group of Android competitors. Canalys and IDC routinely place Samsung at or near the top of global shipments, and simplifying the message for its most visible phones is a pragmatic way to keep that lead in view.

Proceed with caution until Samsung makes it official

As always with leaks, nothing is official until Samsung says so. A promotional PDF is compelling evidence of naming, not a full spec sheet or pricing roadmap. Still, if this document holds, Samsung has inadvertently confirmed what many buyers wanted to hear: the Galaxy S26 lineup will stick to a familiar, sensible trio with no last-minute detours into Edge or Pro territory.