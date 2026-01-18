Samsung Confirms Basic Galaxy AI Features Stay Free

Samsung has quietly removed the uncertainty that hovered over Galaxy AI since its debut, confirming that the suite’s core features will remain free indefinitely. The clarification appears in updated footnotes on Samsung’s support materials, replacing earlier language that had implied free access would end after 2025.

What Samsung Changed in Its Galaxy AI Free Access Policy

Earlier fine print described Galaxy AI as “complimentary through 2025” and hinted a purchase might be required later—a hedge that kept subscription fears alive. New wording now makes it explicit: the basic set of Samsung-provided Galaxy AI tools isn’t getting a paywall. Archives from the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine show the older language persisted into early January before the revision appeared.

Importantly, Samsung also carved out room to grow. The company notes that future “enhanced” capabilities could carry a fee and that AI features delivered by third parties may follow different terms. In other words, the foundational toolkit is free to keep, while premium or partner-driven add-ons may be monetized.

Samsung ties the promise to what it calls basic Galaxy AI features in the Advanced Intelligence section of its Services Terms and Conditions. That group covers everyday, high-usage tools such as Call Assist and Writing Assist, imaging helpers like Photo Assist and Drawing Assist, and productivity features including Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Browsing Assist, and Interpreter.

The umbrella also includes Bixby, Photo Ambient, Health Assist, Now Brief, and Audio Eraser—effectively most of the Galaxy AI set that launched with the Galaxy S24 and spread to newer flagships and select foldables. By design, this list excludes third-party tools powered or governed by other companies. A high-profile example is Circle to Search, which is developed with Google and may be subject to separate terms.

Why the Decision to Keep Core Galaxy AI Free Matters

This move locks in consumer confidence after a year of speculation. Running cloud AI at scale is expensive, especially for multimodal features that blend text, vision, and translation. By guaranteeing no-fee access to the basics, Samsung aligns AI value with its hardware proposition, encouraging upgrades without fragmenting the user base behind subscriptions.

The assurance pairs well with Samsung’s extended software commitments. The Galaxy S24 series introduced up to seven years of OS and security updates, signaling long-term support. Keeping baseline AI features free over that horizon strengthens total cost of ownership and reduces friction for users who rely on on-device and hybrid AI daily.

What Could Still Carry a Price Tag for Galaxy AI

Samsung is reserving the option to charge for “enhanced” AI experiences. That could include higher-capability models, pro-grade creative tools, or business-focused functions that demand heavier compute. Third-party features—where licensing, API usage, or partner policies apply—may also diverge from Samsung’s free baseline.

The approach mirrors broader industry trends. Some platform owners keep fundamental AI tools free to drive engagement, while charging for premium tiers, higher quotas, or enterprise features. Google’s Gemini Advanced subscription and various creative AI services illustrate how vendors segment free and paid value without undermining core usability.

How We Got Here: Samsung’s Path to Free Galaxy AI

When Galaxy AI launched with the Galaxy S24, Samsung emphasized a hybrid architecture: on-device processing for privacy and latency where possible, and cloud for heavier workloads. The company later said it had no plans to charge for AI experiences provided by default, but the 2025 “complimentary” fine print kept questions alive. The updated footnotes close that loop and codify what users expected from those earlier assurances.

The Bottom Line for Galaxy Owners: Core AI Stays Free

If you use Samsung’s core AI features—rewriting messages, summarizing notes, transcribing audio, translating conversations, cleaning up photos—you can count on them staying free. Expect Samsung to keep experimenting at the high end, potentially selling advanced capabilities later, but the baseline that shipped with your phone isn’t going behind a subscription. For consumers weighing upgrades, that clarity is as valuable as any spec sheet.

Sources for this development include Samsung’s updated Galaxy AI support footnotes, the Advanced Intelligence section of the Samsung Services Terms and Conditions, prior statements at a Galaxy Unpacked event, and archival snapshots from the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine.