Samsung Budget Phones Outpace Flagship Models

Samsung’s newest midrange duo, the Galaxy A37 5G and A57 5G, underscores a shift that’s been building for years. Budget models are not only catching up to premium devices on the features that matter most, they’re starting to surpass them in places that count day to day. That dynamic is making it harder than ever to justify paying flagship prices.

Why Midrange Smartphones Are Winning with Buyers

Analysts have been signaling this for a while: the mass market buys value. Counterpoint Research’s annual best-seller lists routinely feature Samsung’s A-series devices — models like the Galaxy A14 and A13 have charted ahead of pricier siblings — a pattern mirrored by Canalys shipment breakdowns that show midrange volume carrying the brand. In short, the units that move are not the ones on billboards; they’re the ones in carrier stores with approachable prices and immediate utility.

Consumer priorities reinforce the trend. Surveys from Deloitte and other firms repeatedly rank price, battery life, and storage among the top purchase drivers. Camera and screen quality matter, but they’ve become “good enough” across tiers. Features that once lived behind four-figure paywalls have trickled down, compressing the gap in real-world experience.

Galaxy A37 and A57 Close the Gap on Essentials

Samsung is leaning into that equation. Both the $450 Galaxy A37 5G and $550 A57 5G include headline specs that buyers feel immediately: 6.7-inch AMOLED displays, large 5,000mAh batteries, and versatile multi-lens camera systems. They also deliver a quietly subversive upgrade — 45W wired charging — that outpaces the standard 25W rate on the Galaxy S26. Daily living with a phone is defined by how quickly you can top it up before running out the door; here, the cheaper models win on convenience.

Software longevity has improved, too. Samsung is offering six years of OS and security updates on these A-series devices, approaching the long-tail support that flagships tout. You give up niceties like wireless charging and top-tier silicon, but you’re not compromising on fundamentals. For most people, that’s the better trade.

The Carrier Effect and Pricing Power in the U.S.

In markets like the US, carriers play kingmaker. Midrange phones are the backbone of “free with trade-in,” BOGO, and switcher deals that dominate in-store conversations. They’re also the default recommendation when a shopper asks for “something good that won’t cost a fortune.” IDC notes that promotional intensity skews demand toward models with the highest perceived value, which is exactly where the A-series sits. The brand equity of Samsung seals the deal.

That distribution reality helps explain why A-series volume routinely eclipses S-series volume. Even if a Galaxy S flagship earns the headlines, an A-series handset often earns the activation. When the midrange experience is this capable, the path of least resistance is also the path most customers take.

The Trade-Offs That Matter Less for Most Buyers

Yes, the A37 and A57 use mid-tier Exynos chips rather than the latest Snapdragon elite, and you won’t find wireless charging or the most advanced image sensors. But most mainstream apps already run fluidly on efficient midrange silicon, and modern AMOLED panels hide a multitude of sins with strong contrast and color. Add in big batteries and faster charging, and everyday satisfaction climbs even as spec-sheet bragging rights fall.

Importantly, the list of compromises has shrunk compared to past A-series generations. With longer updates, larger base storage, and more refined cameras, the “good enough” bar keeps rising. That trajectory is why analysts at Counterpoint and Canalys expect midrange to remain resilient even as overall ASPs shift upward industrywide.

What It Means for Samsung’s Future Flagships

Flagships still set the pace on cutting-edge camera systems, premium materials, the best displays, IP ratings, and the latest AI features. They’re halo products that shape brand identity and push the platform forward. But when a $450 or $550 phone charges faster than a marquee model and nails the three basics — price, battery, storage — it raises uncomfortable questions about differentiation.

The answer for Samsung is to make flagships earn their premium with unmistakable leaps, not incremental ones: clearer camera advantages in low light and zoom, demonstrably useful on‑device AI, and endurance improvements that keep pace with charging speed. Until then, devices like the Galaxy A37 5G and A57 5G will keep doing what A-series phones have quietly done for years — outsell their glitzier siblings and define what most people actually carry.