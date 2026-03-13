Samsung Browser Tests Multitasking In One UI 9

Samsung appears to be preparing a genuine multitasking boost for its mobile browser, with early builds tied to One UI 9 showing support for running multiple browser windows at once. A hands-on from the enthusiast community at SammyGuru demonstrates the capability working on both a Galaxy Z Fold 7 and a Galaxy S21 FE, pointing to broad device support rather than a foldable-only perk.

The same pre-release browser build also labels the experimental Ask AI feature as beta and hides a Cross-Device Resume toggle in debug settings. None of this is final yet, but together they hint at a push to modernize Samsung’s newly renamed Samsung Browser for heavier workflows.

Multiple Windows Come To Samsung Browser

Instead of juggling one instance crowded with tabs, multiple browser windows let you open distinct sessions side by side. Think product research in one window and documentation in another, or a work account and personal account isolated in their own spaces. It’s a small change with a big payoff for anyone who constantly hops between tabs.

On Samsung phones, the feature is poised to pair naturally with split screen, Pop-up View, and DeX. Expect gestures or menu options like Open In New Window or Move To Other Window, mirroring what Samsung already offers in Notes and other first-party apps. On tablets and foldables, that could mean two full-featured browser panes running concurrently; on compact phones, it likely means dual panes through split screen or floating windows.

Feature Is Not Just for Foldables and Large Screens

The demo on a Galaxy S21 FE suggests Samsung won’t gate this behind large screens. Still, bigger displays will get the most mileage. The Galaxy Z Fold line, for example, turns into a true mini desktop when you can dedicate a full column to each window instead of bouncing through a tab strip.

The timing also tracks with hardware trends. Industry analysts at Counterpoint Research and DSCC estimate that global foldable shipments approached the 20 million mark in 2023, and they continue to grow. Giving Samsung Browser proper multi-window support makes the most sense right as foldables and tablets become mainstream productivity tools within the Galaxy ecosystem.

How It Stacks Up to Rivals and Other Browsers

Google Chrome on Android has supported multi-instance on larger screens since the Android 12L era, and desktop-class browsers routinely offer robust windowing. Bringing the same capability to Samsung’s browser closes a notable gap for Galaxy users who prefer tight One UI integration over third-party apps.

Where Samsung can go further is integration. One UI already offers App Pair to launch two apps side by side, advanced window controls in DeX, and optional Good Lock modules like MultiStar to fine-tune multitasking. If Samsung Browser adds the ability to remember window pairs or restore a multi-window setup on launch, it could leapfrog generic implementations in convenience.

Ask AI and Cross-Device Resume Features Emerge

Ask AI, which has surfaced in recent builds, now carries a beta badge. Samsung has been steadily weaving AI features across One UI, and a browser-based assistant could help summarize pages, extract key points, or suggest related content. The label suggests Samsung is still tuning the experience and, importantly, setting expectations around accuracy and privacy.

The hidden Cross-Device Resume toggle is equally intriguing. Samsung already supports handing off calls and texts between a phone and tablet, and Galaxy Book laptops can control phones with Multi Control. Extending that idea to browsing—picking up a page on a tablet right where you left off on a phone—would mirror convenient continuity features seen in ecosystems like Apple’s Handoff and Microsoft’s device-to-PC flows.

When to Expect the Upgrade with One UI 9 Rollout

The multi-window capability appears tied to One UI 9, which is expected to arrive alongside Samsung’s next major Android release cycle. Features in preview builds often change before public rollout, and Samsung hasn’t formally commented on this yet. But if multi-window browsing ships as shown, it will be a meaningful quality-of-life upgrade for millions of Galaxy users.

That audience is sizable. StatCounter’s global data has historically placed Samsung’s browser in the mid-single digits for mobile market share, behind Chrome and Safari. Even modest improvements therefore ripple out to a very large installed base, especially across Samsung’s phones, tablets, and DeX-enabled setups.

For now, consider this a promising preview. Multitasking is where One UI shines, and giving Samsung Browser true multi-window chops would align the app with how Galaxy owners already use their devices—fast, flexible, and often on more than one screen.